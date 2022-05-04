PEABODY — The Bishop Fenwick girls lacrosse team is starting to find its groove.
Despite competing without the guidance of first-year head coach Joe Dellanno over the past week, the Crusaders have ripped off three straight wins to swiftly move their way up the ranks. The latter of those victories took place on their home turf Wednesday afternoon against rival St. Mary's, as Fenwick blew things open with eight unanswered goals in the second half to secure a 13-5 triumph.
Fenwick looked sharp on both ends of the field in the win, shutting down the Spartans for the better part of the second half while utilizing a patient attack on the other end and picking their spots with intelligence.
"At halftime we really channeled in as a team and as individuals mentally," said Fenwick assistant coach Annette Ruggiero, who is serving as the interim coach until Dellanno returns next week.
"We came out in that second half just thinking about the little things; thinking about compartmentalizing the field, how are we going to get the draw, how are we going to attack on offense and how are we going to stop on D. I think just that mentality right off the bat really got us in a groove."
While Fenwick certainly shined after intermission, it was anyone's game up until that point.
The archrivals went into halftime knotted at four goals apiece and traded goals to open up the second half. But with just about 13 minutes to play in regulation, the Crusaders made their move and never looked back.
Kylie Bloom (2 goals) got things started with a quick response marker after St. Mary's Hannah Coleman had tied it up at five. Less than a minute later Ella Morgan (2 goals) fired one home to make it 7-5 Fenwick.
A third straight Fenwick goal was then pumped home by Sam Motecalvo (3 goals, 1 assist) with 7:20 showing on the game clock, and the Crusaders weren't done yet. Kayla Carlin (2 goals), Karina Gyllenhaal (2 goals, 3 assists), Montecalvo and Frankie Herbert (2 goals) all found the back of the net down the stretch as Fenwick turned a close game into a route.
"Honestly the last few games have been a huge positive," said Ruggiero. "I think it's a big turnaround now after three straight wins. The girls are hyped up for each game, they show up to practice ready to go, and their heads are in it. I see that we're rising now, we're walking up hill."
The Crusaders impressive offensive display was aided by some tremendous defense on the other end. Every time St. Mary's threatened in the second half, Fenwick's defenders were in position to make the right play and either force a turnover or a weak shot at net.
Sam Sharp, Eve Watson and Ava Molineaux did a tremendous job leading the charge on that end of the turf, while goalie Sedona Lawson came up with some key stops.
Fenwick's work on the defensive end was a welcome sight for Ruggiero.
"The last few practices we have really focused on defense," she said. "We're practicing the right way to play defense, to get low and not let the attacker get into the middle of the eight. The girl on ball and the two girls next to her need to be the help and I think that was an eye opener for these girls today."
Bishop Fenwick will look to make it four straight wins when it hosts Matignon on Friday afternoon (4 p.m.).