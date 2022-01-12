PEABODY — After a two week layoff Bishop Fenwick's girls basketball team got off to a slow start, but fought hard all night to close the gap in what turned out to be a barn burner in the hotly contested Catholic Central League rivalry.
St. Mary's Lynn had a 10 point lead with under three minutes to go, but the Crusaders hit some 3-point bombs to close the gap before losing, 66-64.
"Any time we play Fenwick they keep coming at you all the way and never quit," said St. Mary's coach Jeff Newhall after his team improved to 5-1 and 3-0 in league play. "It's a great rivalry, and they always have a great system. We were expecting this kind of game, and it wasn't surprising they'd fight so hard right to the end."
The Crusaders outscored the visitors in the second half, 41-37, but were forced to foul at the end, and the Spartans hit just enough shots to stay ahead. The home team trailed by six at the half and four going into the fourth quarter after Cecilia Kay, who led Fenwick with 18 points, scored at the buzzer.
The hosts had the height advantage, but the smaller St. Mary's team was very quick and used that speed to drive to the hoop. They had three girls in double figures led by junior guard Kellyn Preira from Peabody with 18 and junior guards Yirsy Queliz from Ipswich and Niya Morgen from Swampscott with 17 apiece.
It appeared St. Mary's was going to win going away when Queliz drained a three to open the final frame and put her team ahead, 47-40, but Fenwick captain Maria Orfanos (11 points) stole the ball and fed Olivia Found (15 points), who hit a bomb to cut the deficit to five points. An Orfanos layup followed by Found's steal and drive to the hoop for two uncontested points brought the Crusaders back to within three points with three minutes to go.
St. Mary's went on a very quick 9-0 run to get the lead back up to 10, but there was no quit in the Crusaders, who put their 3-point shooters on the court. Nasha Arnold made two shots from the foul line and followed with a layup to make it a one possession game, 59-56. Emma Burke and Found found the mark on long shots, 61-59 and in the final 14 seconds Erica Lendall hit a bomb to make it a 65-64 game before Preira made a shot from the foul line. Fenwick never got a shot off, and the buzzer sounded.
Kay, who had a strong game, injured an ankle when she went down in a collision late in the last quarter and didn't return. That was a big loss for the Crusaders because she was dominant inside with six rebounds. Found had five assists and four steals in addition to double digits with all but two of her points coming after intermission.
"It was a good comeback, and I'm pleased with the way we stepped up to make it a game," said BF assistant coach Dave Harrington. "We need to have a better start because after that long layoff we were too slow to get going. We've got another game tomorrow night at Beverly and know we have to be better."
Newhall was happy with the win, but didn't like the fact that once his team got a big lead they didn't protect it.
"We've got to do a better job when we get ahead like that, especially in the last quarter," he said. "We had some really good looks, and a lot of people contributed. Morgen did a great job, and it was great to see Michelle Azzun (sophomore forward from Lynnfield) made a couple of big shots late in the game when we needed them."
St. Mary's 66, Bishop Fenwick 64
at Bishop Fenwick Gymnasium, Peabody
ST. MARY'S: Queliz 5-6-17, Moloney 2-0-4, Owumi 0-0-0, Morgen 6-5-17, Preira 7-3-18, Constine 1-0-2, Conte 0-0-0, Azzun 2-0-4, Abbott 2-0-4. Totals: 25-14-66
Bishop Fenwick: Orfanos 4-2-11, Found 5-3-15, Burke 1-0-2, Mercurio 0-0-0, Lendall 2-0-6, Kay 5-7-18, Andrews 2-0-4, Arnold 3-2-8. Totals: 22-14-64
Halftime: St. Mary's 29-23
3-Pointers: St. Mary's Queliz, Morgen; Fenwick Found (2), Lendall (2), Orfanos, Kay
Records: St. Mary's 5-1, Fenwick 4-3