PEABODY — Defensively, the Bishop Fenwick girls soccer team was one of the stingiest in the state of Massachusetts this fall.
On the other end of the pitch, however, goals were tough to come by. That fact came back to bite the Crusaders in their Division 3 state tournament debut Monday night under the lights at Donaldson Field.
Tantasqua, a tough No. 25 seed from Central Mass., hit the road for the 80-mile trip back to their regional school near Sturbridge with a 1-0 triumph over Fenwick. The sides were locked in a scoreless tie deep into the contest when the Warriors netted the only tally with 13 minutes left in regulation.
Liliana Shiers made a long run up the middle of the field for Tantasqua and Fenwick keeper Claudia Keith came out to meet her on the left side. The ball found a trailer across the box and despite Keith's pleas that the shooter must have been offsides to get to that spot, the goal stood.
The Crusaders pressed hard for the tying goal over the last ten minutes. Twice, 7th grader Ella Demakes got behind the defense and was met by a save from keeper Lizzy Thompson. Fenwick earned a corner try that was batted away at the near post; Sky Demsey nearly broke in off a great ball from Bella DelVecchio, but the wide open look was blown offside before she could shoot.
The end result was a tough season ending loss for Fenwick, which allowed only five goals all season long. The Crusaders (8-2-7) averaged fewer than two per game (23 in 17 games) on their own side of the ledger, however.
"All season we just had a hard time putting the ball in the net," said Fenwick coach Steve Flaherty. "We tried a lot of different things and we just never seemed able to put it away."
An injury to talented winger Ally Mitchell midway through the second half didn't help matters, but Demsey and DeMakes never seemed to stop moving for Fenwick as they pressed the issue. DelVecchio did a nice job distributing and the Crusaders didn't convert too many free kicks that resulted from a physical style of play.
Senior McKenna Gilligan took the majority of those and served up good balls that didn't find feet for rebound tries. One went off the cross bar and one sailed just barely wide of the net. Fenwick had a 9-5 edge in shots on goal with a flawless performance by Thompson in the net for Tantasqua (11-5-1 and headed to Austin Prep for the Round of 16).
"They left it all out there," said Flaherty. "At the end of the day, that's all your can ask for. It was a good game and even though its tough to swallow, that's part of sports. Sometimes it doesn't go your way."
Shots were 3-3 at halftime and Keith -- who was voted Catholic Central League MVP last week -- made two excellent saves to keep it that way. Gilligan, Ella Morgan and Amy Hatfield did a great job defensively to limit the chances for Tantasqua, which made the D1 Central Mass. tournament quarterfinals and defeated Boston Latin in a preliminary round game.
"We didn't know much about them, but they're a very good team," said Flaherty. "It was a little tough from a scouting standpoint, but I really like the statewide format and the power rankings. It creates great matchups like this."
Though the Crusaders had some great chanced in the first ten minutes of the second half, the visiting Warriors started to assert themselves in the middle portion. There were a few up-and-down runs with scoring chances at both ends before the Warriors broke through.
"By the end of the year, they were definitely outplaying us in the middle of the park," Flaherty said.
Nine seniors will graduate from a Fenwick squad that lost only twice in 2021 and had a 49-13-12 combined record in four memorable varsity seasons. Both Keith and DelVecchio were CCL Most Valuable Players in their careers, with fellow captains Morgan and Hatfield playing very well. Seniors Molly Jenkins, Emma Burke, Aisling Hincney, Gilligan and Katie Dunn also left their marks.
"I'll miss them for sure," Flaherty said. "They're all good players and great kids. They played their hearts out for me every time."