DANVERS — Celia Nielsen finished with 16 points while teammate Katie Boyle added 11 as the Bishop Fenwick girls basketball team rallied past North Reading, 40-33, Tuesday night in the North Shore Girls Summer Basketball League playoffs at Plains Park.
Nielsen and Boyle combined for 18 of their team’s 26 second half points as Fenwick rallied from a 4-point halftime deficit. Anna Fertonani added seven points for the winners, who will face Masconomet in the loser’s bracket final Thursday (7:30 p.m.) back at Plains Park. The winner takes on Peabody for the league title Monday at 7:30 p.m.
North Reading, which was eliminated from the playoffs, got a game-high 22 points from Faith Newton and an additional nine from Katelyn Riley.