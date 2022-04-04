PEABODY -- The Bishop Fenwick girls tennis team opened its 2022 season Monday afternoon looking decidedly different than it might normally.
Different strains of the flu and colds have been going around the team, forcing head coach Paula Hannon to mix up the lineup. She wasn't sure what the outcome would be against Catholic Central league rival Archbishop Williams ... but it turns out she needn't have worried.
On a very windy day where the ball was often carried out of bounds, the Crusaders passed their opening test with flying colors, taking a 5-0 decision
The longest and most thrilling match was second singles, where freshman Gwen Schroeder outlasted the Archie's Erika Duffin in a two-and-a-half hour battle. Everything else had been decided and the Crusaders knew they had won the match, both teams gathered to cheer for their respectie teammate.
After losing the first set, 6-7, and a tiebreaker, 6-8, Schroeder, who normally plays third singles, rallied to win the second set, 6-1, and the third set tiebreaker. She showed a lot of poise and was able to chase down balls hit by Duffin.
"She's very consistent and never got down after losing the first set and tiebreaker," said Hannon. "Gwen is also a volleyball player, and has been working very hard. A freshman doesn't usually earn a spot, but she went through the challenges and beat everyone but our top two players. Today she was pretty impressive, especially for a newcomer, and really battled."
Fenwick's Madelyn Leary filled in for fellow junior captain Nora Elenbaas (out sick) at first singles and beat Silvia Montillo, 6-2, 6-2.
Adjustments had to be made for players on both teams because of the constant wind since the ball tended to soar, especially when hit toward the softball field.
"That wind was brutal. It's always windy here, but we normally have wind screens up which makes it easier," said senior captain Aisling Hinchey, who normally plays first doubles but took over at third singles Monday and beat Arianna Moore, 6-0, 6-0.
"I prefer doubles, but singles was fun for a change. I'm usually a team sport kind of player, and like having a partner," added Hinchey. "I play soccer in the fall and throw in winter track. When you hit the ball it would blow the ball out so often, but it was kind of fun having to deal with it, too."
The first doubles pairing of Aoife DeClercq and sophomore Lacey Murphy won, 6-3, 6-3 over Catherine Crowley and eighth grader Addie Woodgate. Fenwick sophomore Nina Eisenstein and senior Liz Champagne defeated Lexie Kinsella and freshman Sara Hernandez in second doubles, 6-1, 6-0.
Hannon was pleased with the outcome and said it was a good opportunity for some other girls to step up.
"It's a good win in our first match of the season. We've got high hopes this season even though we lost five seniors to graduation, so there were lots of spots open," said Hannon, whose squad reached the second round of the state playoffs last spring.