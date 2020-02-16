BEVERLY — The young guns came through for Bishop Fenwick, especially in the second half.
Sophomore Maria Orfanos and freshmen Morginn Kotchian, Erica Lendall and Isabella Romero were the difference makers for the Crusaders Sunday afternoon. They provided the spark to beat crosstown rival Peabody, 41-29, and advance to the finals of the 10th annual Larry McIntire IAABO Board 130 Classic at Henry Cabot Lodge Field House.
Romero was in the starting lineup, but the other three came off the bench to power the Crusaders, accounting for 34 points combined. Orfanos had a game-high 13 points, with 11 coming in the last 16 minutes of play, while Kotchian (8 points), Lendall (7) and Romero (6) all chipped in.
“I’m really disappointed by the fact we didn’t try to win until the second half,” said Fenwick coach Adam DeBaggis. “We were just out there on the court, and that’s something we can’t afford to do in the (state) tournament because if you did yourselves a hole it’s tough to climb out of. We were lucky Peabody wasn’t hitting its shots, either.
“We picked up the intensity in the second half, and Kotchian had a lot of energy in addition to scoring some big baskets. Orfanos and Lendall also came through. It’s nice to have some of the young girls help us offensively with Annie Murphy out (the team’s injured leading scorer and rebounder).”
Fenwick will face host Beverly, a 70-58 winner over Revere, in the championship game Monday (4:15 p.m.). Peabody will meet Revere in the consolation tilt.
Both teams were ice cold in the first half as Fenwick led by two (14-12) at intermission, but the Crusaders came to life in the final 16 minutes, outscoring the Tanners 27-17.
The game was tied four times in the first half, but Fenwick went ahead for good after Erica Lendall drained a 3-pointer just before halftime and stretched it out in the third quarter.
Romero, who is from Peabody, had nine rebounds and two blocks. Kotchian led the team with three steals, and Orfanos had two.
Amber Kiricoples had a strong game for Peabody (now 7-12) with five points and 13 rebounds while freshman guard Taylor Bettencourt drained a 3-pointer and pulled off four hefts.
“We moved the ball well in the first half and had some open looks, but couldn’t hit anything in the second half,” said Peabody coach Stan McKeen. “We turned the ball over too much, but we are going to win the consolation game. We’ll finish on a high note.”
“I really like that 00 for Peabody (Kiricoples),” said DeBaggis. “She played with more life and energy than anyone on our team. That’s the way I want our girls to play.”
¢¢¢
In the other game, the Panthers were in control throughout led by Hailey Anderson’s 24 points and six assists. She became the leading scorer in school history, surpassing Laura Sullivan (1.041) for most points in a career.
Tia Bernard also had huge game for the winners with a double-double of 18 points, 17 caroms and eight assists while Sydney Anderson chipped in with 14 points.
Bishop Fenwick 41, Peabody 29
Larry McIntire IAABO Board 130 Classic
at Henry Cabot Lodge Field House, Beverly
Bishop Fenwick: Orfanos 3-7-13; Romero 3-0-6; Bertucci 1-1-3; Burke 0-0-0; Rossi 1-0-2; Kotchian 3-1-8; Tache 1-0-2; Gonzalez 0-0-0; Lendall 2-1-7 Totals: 14-10-41
Peabody: Kiricoples 1-3-5; T. Bettencourt 1-0-3; Alimonti 0-0-0; Carney 2-0-6; Mendonca 0-3-3; Bloom 0-0-0; Leon 2-0-4; Richards 0-0-0 I. Bettencourt 0-0-0; Eon 0-1-1; Terrazzano 1-2-5; Baetzel 1-0-2 Totals: 8-9-29
Halftime: Bishop Fenwick, 14-12
3-Pointers: BF Lendall (2), Kotchian; P, Carney (2), T. Bettencourt, Terrazzano
Records: BF, 13-6; P, 7-12
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.