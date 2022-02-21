PEABODY — The goal had been coming for just over 30 minutes. Really, though, it was seven years in the making and brought to reality something that's never happened in 35 years.
Lily Pregent's snipe from the right wing circle 11 seconds into the third period broke a scoreless tie and lifted Bishop Fenwick to its first Carlin Cup championship with a 2-0 win over crosstown rival Peabody on Monday morning at McVann-O'Keefe Rink.
The Crusaders (8-8-2) had to play flawless defense the rest of the way and could finally exhale when captain Lauren Diranian banked home an empty net goal with 28 seconds left. Freshman goaltender Ella Tucker polished off an 18-save shutout and Fenwick finally beat the Tanners for the first time in 10 tries going back to February of 2015.
"We've been waiting for this for so long. It feels amazing to finally put them down and make some history," said Diranian, whose outlet pass off the opening faceoff sent Pregent in alone up the boards off the third period's opening faceoff.
The junior winger, who earned the Bo Tierney Award as Fenwick's MVP for the game, unleashed a rifle of a shot to the opposite corner that Peabody goalie Audrey Buckley had no chance to reach.
"She came flying in and ripped it far side. That's one of the best shots she's taken all year and it definitely jump started us," said Fenwick head coach John Kasle.
First played in 1987 between the Peabody and Bishop Fenwick boys teams, the Carlin Cup honors the memory of former Peabody head coach Charlie Carlin. The girls game began in 2016 with a tie, and the Tanners had won the last four Cups (with no game in 2021 because of pandemic restrictions).
A fair number of fans packed McVann-O'Keefe for this President's Day tradition and, after some close calls in the first two periods, erupted when a goal was finally scored.
"Going into that third period we felt like the first goal was going to carry the game," said Diranian.
Peabody (14-4-1) had its chances to draw even, getting a power play 55 seconds after Pregent's goal that proved fruitless. The cleanest look was a shorthanded 2-on-1 that saw freshman Sarah Powers opt to shoot — but Tucker wasn't fooled and made the stop.
It was the third time Peabody has been shut out this year, but its 18 shots were among the lowest totals of the season. That was a credit not just to Fenwick blie liners Catherine Salvo, Madison Faragi, Zoe Elwell and Ali Sprissler, but to a total commitment to team defense from all five skaters on the ice.
"We did a really good job communicating and moving the puck hard," said Salvo, a senior captain. "The forwards backchecked really well and everyone worked together all night."
Jenna DiNapoli had a chance at the goalmouth stuffed by Tucker, and freshman Ava Buckley had two shots midway through the second that wouldn't go. Powers sent it through the crease on three occasions but there were no Tanner sticks ready to redirect the rubber.
"We didn't play with a sense of urgency and you hope that's not starting to become a pattern. I thought we were playing well and then once they got the first goal we became really passive," said Peabody coach Michelle Roach.
Peabody's Tierney Award, named in honor of the late Fenwick boys coach (and nephew of Carlin himself) who always championed the Carlin Cup, went to freshman center Ava Buckley.
"I thought she worked her tail off the entire game," Roach said. "The few shots that we did get, I thought a lot of them were a result of her hard work."
It was 0-0 through the first two periods with Tucker and Buckley (27 stops) trading saves, thought the Tanner goalie had both the higher volume and degree of difficulty. Penny Levine created a couple of nice scoring chances for the Crusaders and captain Emma Perry played very well centering the second line with junior Abbey Millman out due to injury.
"Peabody's a good two-way team and they're really well coached," said Kasle. "That was a great battle. We've been working hard on team defense and that showed today.
"It's simple things: Keep your stick on the ice, take away passing lanes and meet the play. We did that well all day and it paid off in the third period."
The Tanners went 0-for-2 on the power play and the Crusaders played disciplined defense not to give them more chances on the advantage. Grace Morey, another senior captain, had a strong two-way game to help make sure her Class of 2022 teammates could finally take a victory lap with the Carlin Cup trophy.
"It took us four years to get this far," said Salvo, "and it feels pretty great."
Bishop Fenwick 2, Peabody 0
at McVann-O'Keefe Rink, Peabody
Bishop Fenwick;0;0;2;2
Peabody;0;0;0;0
Scoring Summary
First period: No scoring.
Second period: No scoring.
Third period: BF, Lily Pregent (Lauren Diranian), :11; BF, Diranian (un), eng, 14:32.
Saves: BF, Ella Tucker 18; P, Audrey Buckley 27.
Records: BF, 8-8-2; P, 14-4-1.
GIRLS CARLIN CUP HISTORY
2022; Fenwick, 2-0
2021; No game due to COVID-19
2020; Peabody, 4-2
2019; Peabody, 9-1
2018; Peabody, 4-0
2017; Peabody, 4-0
2016; Tie, 1-1
GIRLS BO TIERNEY AWARD WINNERS
2022; Ava Buckley, Peabody; Lily Pregent, Fenwick
2020; Ella McTeague, Peabody; Catherine Salvo, Fenwick
2019; Jess Robert, Peabody; Daphne Jalbert, Fenwick
2018; Abby Buckley, Peabody; Allie Giguere, Fenwick