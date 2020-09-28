Following an impressive home win over Archbishop Williams on Saturday, the Bishop Fenwick golf team came out firing once again in match No. 2 Monday.
This time, however, it wasn't enough, as the Crusaders fell to Bishop Feehan, 201-181, at Heather Hill Country Club in Plainville.
Cade Buckley led the way once again with 35 points in the loss, while Steven Woods (31 points), Connor Cunningham (27), Gavin Belt (26) and Brandon Bloom (25) also turned in strong showings. Fenwick will look to get back in the win column on Thursday when they travel to St. Joseph's for a 3:30 tee off.