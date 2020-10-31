The Bishop Fenwick golf team's impressive win over Bishop Feehan last week perfectly embodied what the Crusaders were all about throughout the regular season.
Fenwick scored a whopping 202 quota points to Feehan's 189, wrapping up a phenomenal fall with a 12-2 record. Despite the challenges surrounding a pandemic affected campaign, the dedicated linksmen donning the black and gold polos managed to string together one of the school's best seasons in recent memory.
So what separates head coach Jim McHugh's current group from year's past? The biggest distinction is their overall depth.
Anyone from slots one-through-10 in the lineup is capable of contributing at a high level on any given day, something not many teams across the state can claim.
"(Bishop Feehan) had put up 200 four times this season and we went out and were able to beat them," said McHugh. "A number of times this year we were down significantly after the first few groups but there was never a real panic because we knew we had the talent to come back."
In the recent match against Feehan, Fenwick had seven guys score at least 24 points. For reference, a par is worth four points, a birdie six and an eagle eight. Bogey earns you two points and double bogey is good for one point. Usually 20 or more points over nine holes is considered a solid day; anything over 30 is top notch.
The top two scores against Feehan came from senior captain and team No. 1 Cade Buckley (34 points) and back of the lineup contributor Tony Novak (31 points). If that isn't enough to prove just how deep this team is, No. 10 slot Connor Cunningham netted 24 points and was counted towards the team's cumulative total as well.
And it's been like that all season.
From Buckley and fellow senior captains John Bennett and Gavin Belt, to upperclassmen like Brandon Bloom and Alex Gonzalez, newcomers like Jason Romans (football player) and underclassmen like Leo Schroeder — the list goes on — it's just a balanced group of talented and consistent golfers. Buckley says a lot of their success can be attributed to the team's dedication and work ethic, especially during the offseason.
"We really had a bunch of kids that worked hard over the summer, especially because golf was really the only thing that was open for everyone to do," said Buckley. "Underclassmen and kids we didn't expect to play like this have just improved so much since last year and our success is just the fruits of our labor.
"I cant say enough about the kids at the bottom of the lineup (Novak, Schroeder, Chris Pelletier, Romans and Steven Woods among them)," added Buckley. "Some of them aren't even guaranteed to play in a match and it's unheard of to use those guys scores as much as we did."
Another clear advantage the Crusaders have is hosting matches at their home course, The Meadow at Peabody. The North Shore municipal staple can be an extremely challenging layout for those who don't frequent its grounds, but Fenwick doesn't seem to have that issue. The team went 7-0 on the course throughout the fall and scored their most points in the final match of the year.
"It's huge to have a home course advantage like that," said Buckley. "We practice there pretty much every day and a lot of our guys played there during the summer a ton. The more you practice there and play there the easier it gets and that showed this season."
While Fenwick's regular season campaign has officially come to a close, they still have the Catholic Central League championship bout to look forward to. Bishop Feehan, Bishop Stang, St. Mary's and Austin Prep are all talented teams who can certainly give the Crusaders a run for their money, but Buckley says his group is eager and ready for the challenge.
The championship was originally scheduled for Friday, but the first snowfall of the year forced them to push it back to Tuesday, November 3.
"It's always the goal to win the CCL," he said. "We never go into something saying that we have no chance and the CCL is obviously a very good and very deep league. So this is going to be a tough tournament but I feel like if our top six comes to play we definitely have a chance to win."
Buckley says he plans to play college golf next fall, but has yet to make a decision on where that will be. If he does, he'll certainly have the approval and support of his head coach.
"Cade's a smaller guy but he definitely has the talent and drive to have a future in the sport," said McHugh. "He's averaging over 30 points for the season and just keeps getting better."
IN HIS BAG
*A look inside Fenwick senior captain and No. 1 player Cade Buckley's golf bag*
Driver: Callaway Rogue
Fairway Woods: TaylorMade M2 3 wood
Utility: Titleist 2-iron
Irons: Titleist Ap1
Wedges: Titleist Vokey
Putter: TaylorMade Spider
||||