Fenwick grad Bright lands at Bentley

It was only 11 months ago that Cory Bright had one of his best baseball memories on the diamond at Bentley University, where his Bishop Fenwick Crusaders won a thrilling playoff game over Swampscott.
Over the next four years, Bright's going to making a lot more memories at Robert Defelice Field.
Bright committed to play college baseball at Bentley earlier this week after doing a post-graduate year at Winchendon. The Waltham business school's great academic reputation and strong athletics program were major draws.
"It's the perfect combination. The coaches were in consistent positive communication and being able to play around friends and family in a local and highly competitive conference like the Northeast-10 was a big draw," said Bright, a Melrose native who excelled in baseball and football at Fenwick.
Though Winchendon was unable to play baseball this spring due to the ongoing pandemic, the experience of being around the school and the things Bright learned from coach John Toffey were very valuable.
"It was disappointing because of the bond we all developed together and how much work we put in with the weight room," he said. "I wanted to be able to show all the progress I made, being completely healthy.
"I knew it was all going to work out in the end and I'm extremely excited and happy about my decision to go to Bentley."
One other factor for Bright, a hard hitting infielder who batted .370 last spring with 26 RBI to help the Crusaders win the Division 3 North title, was Bentley's upcoming trimester schedule. That schedule features summer courses which could potentially allow student to graduate sooner.
