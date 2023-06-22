Alexis Bedard knows a thing or two about the Bishop Fenwick volleyball program. She was a junior right side hitter for the Crusaders when they captured the Division 2 North title in the fall of 2013, and a senior captain for the squad the following season.
Now, she's back to lead her alma mater after being hired by Bishop Fenwick as its new head coach.
The 26-year-old Salem native said she's already jumped into her new role since being hired, having looked at film of some of the team's returning players to get a feel for their strengths and tendencies.
"I'm very excited by this opportunity," said Bedard, who replaces Sam Trant Kelly as Fenwick's head coach. "The girls on the team are already on top of things as far as scheduling captain's practices, doing their conditioning, and things like that.
"We've got 13 girls returning to the varsity and 30 players in the program overall, plus 15 others set to come into it this season. I'd love to get them back to that (state championship) level."
Among the players expected to return for Fenwick this fall include setter Helene Phelan, a Salem News volleyball all-star in 2022; Lacey Murphy, an outside hitter and who, like Phelan, will be a senior; and junior-to-be Callie Symond, a right side hitter.
Upon graduating high school in 2015, Bedard attended Salem State and coached with her former Fenwick coach, Adam DeBaggis, for a season. While still a college student, she was hired as the head coach at Georgetown High. She took over a Royals' program that was a year old when she first came aboard and built it from the ground up.
"It was awesome there. The Georgetown girls were great and truly dedicated," said Bedard, who has a 3-year-old son named Castiel. "We went from having one win in a season to reaching the third round of the state playoffs."
Bedard said she feels as though volleyball is "a total mental game" and wants her squad to be tough both mentally and physically in order to achieve success.
"I want to see them play with heart and passion, to have that fire," said Bedard. "If you mess up a play, who cares? Move on to the next point and focus on that. Also, pick your teammates up when they're down, to keep that fire going.
If you can conquer the mental part of the sport, you can make it very far."