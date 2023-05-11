Bryan Churches, who has been part of the Bishop Fenwick boys hockey coaching staff for the last seven years, has been officially named the new head coach of the Crusaders.
A 40-year-old Saugus native, Churches has been part of the Crusaders' program since the 2016-17 season under former head coach Jim Quinlan, who stepped down at the conclusion of the 2022-23 campaign. Thursday was officially his first day in charge.
"I'm really happy to have this opportunity," said Churches, who owns his own company, Water Works Lawn Sprinkler out of Saugus. "I know the school had some good applicants, so to be chosen is a true honor.
Churches has worked with many Fenwick players during his tenure as a junior varsity coach, assistant varsity coach beginning in 2019, and last year starting up a middle school team. His son Colin, 16, is a sophomore defenseman for Fenwick.
"People have been asking me for a while now if I'd be interested in applying if Jimmy stepped down," said Churches, who said he is hoping to "make Coach Quinlan proud" by stepping behind the bench. The two have worked together for the last decade, including time before Fenwick working with the middle school program in Saugus.
"I'm thrilled to have this chance," he added. "I have those built-in relationships with a lot of the kids on the team, and I want to see that through. Coaching my son is an added bonus. But I know I've got big shoes to fill."
A former defenseman for Saugus High, Churches played for both head coaches Louis Finocchairo and, as a senior in 2000, Quinlan. He helped the Sachems win the 1999 Division 2 state championship, its first in school history, playing alongside such SHS greats as Eric Pedersen, brothers Steve and Shawn Sullivan, and goalie Mike LaRosa.
Churches and his wife Darrah have two children, including 13-year-old daughter Olivia, who attends Our Lady of the Assumption.
Last year's Fenwick team went 4-16, scored just 40 goals and will be graduating (or losing) more than three-fourths of those next winter. While looking to continue many of the strategies he learned under Quinlan while adding a few of his own modifications to the mix.
To that end, Churches is hoping to bring back the vibes that surrounded both the 2019 and 2020 teams — the former of which upset heavily favored Reading in the Division 1 North playoffs for its first ever Division 1 playoff win and took eventual state finalist Winchester to a postseason shootout; the latter of which went 11-8-3 overall, tied for the Catholic Central League title for the first time ever, and beat arch rival St. Mary's of Lynn in both of their meetings.
"What stood out about those teams were those guys were friends off the ice first and foremost," he said. "It was guys working hard and playing for each other. When that's the case, everything else falls into place. I think that's what we've gone here with the guys coming back.
"We've got some good seniors we know are coming back such (Anthony) Sasso, (Brady) McCormick, (Kieran) Corcoran, (Joey) Marshall, (Anthony) Picano, and (goalie Parker) Pierre, and some good freshmen coming, too. I think we'll be just fine."
Churches said he went into his interview with the Fenwick brass with a list of things he wanted to accomplish and what his plans were. He got right to work on them after being notified he had been selected.
"It's only May but there's an awful lot to do before next season begins," he said. "Summer camps, fall leagues, workouts, captain's practices, setting up practice times, getting non-league games, a Christmas tournament ... it's a lot. But I'm ready."
Churches said he'll be keeping assistant coaches Mike Cipriani, goalie coach Bobby Lombardi, Craig Hooper, JV coaches John Bernbaum and Derek Delvecchio, and Robert Maccini.