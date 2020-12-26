Fenwick hockey gets rude awakening from St. Mary's to kick off 2020-21 season

LYNN — There were a myriad of changes in place when the North Shore high school boys hockey season officially began Saturday night at Connery Rink.
Only two fans per play for host St. Mary's of Lynn were permitted to attend the contest in an effort to enable people to socially distance inside the rink; no visiting fans from Bishop Fenwick were allowed in. Other protocols enforced while the COVID-19 pandemic continues were masks on the faces of players and game officials, no locker rooms in use for either team (or the two referees), only one assistant coach joining the head man on each bench; no more than two players battling for a puck along the boards, and no public address announcer or music.
In-game line changes looked like conga lines, with the five players for each team coming off the ice going onto their bench and immediately exiting it through the back and into a 'waiting area'; the five players had been waiting on the team's bench came onto the ice for their shift, and a new set of five players moved from the side of the bench (i.e., the 'waiting area') and onto the bench itself to stand by for their upcoming turn.
But the goals, saves, skating and intensity, those all remained the same. St. Mary's had a big edge in all of those areas and more, rolling to a 10-1 opening night triumph over Catholic Central League rival Fenwick.
"We got beat to almost every puck, we got outskated all over, we allowed St. Mary's to do whatever they wanted and didn't stop it," said Bishop Fenwick head coach Jimmy Quinlan. "Our defensive zone was terrible ... all over the ice, we didn't play our game. We need to play a lot better."
The Crusaders were able to hold just five practices before Saturday's season opener; St. Mary's, meanwhile, were able to play three scrimmages (against Pope Francis, Archbishop Williams and Austin Prep) and have practiced uninterrupted since winter sports season began. As a result, the hosts came out flying and never let up.
They scored on their first shot 78 seconds in, had a 3-goal lead before the game was five minutes old, and led 5-0 after one period. That lead grew to nine after two frames as the Spartans ultimately outshot Fenwick, 37-15.
Senior captains Colby Magliozzi and Kyle LoNigro both had hat tricks to pace the Spartans offensively, with Magliozzi also picking up an assist. Sophomore left wing Brady Bullock also had a big night with two goals and two helpers, with Dante D'Ambrosio picking up a goal and one assist.
"A lot of things were different, but when the puck dropped it's still the same game," said long-time St. Mary's head coach Mark Lee. "We were happy with the way our guys played, especially in the first two periods. We were able to get out to a fast start, moved the puck well and drove the net. It was good to see the boys get out there and play like that in our opener."
Owen Giangrande, a junior from Marblehead, earned the victory in net for St. Mary's. His chance at a shutout was spoiled when Fenwick scored with 8:25 to play on a major power play; senior center Cam Martin roofed a shot from the slot, with Liam Hill and captain Gavin Belt picking up assists.
The goal was the 100th point of Martin's high school career; he piled up 82 points playing two seasons at Pentucket Regional before putting up 10-7-17 totals in his first year with the Crusaders last winter.
The best player on the ice was arguably St. Mary's freshman defenseman Harrison Kinne, however. The Swampscott native seemingly did what he wanted when the puck was on his stick, maneuvering out of his own zone with ease and helping to jump start the Spartans' offense with quick, crisp passes. He finished the night with three assists and added a pretty breakaway goal while shorthanded late in the second period.
"That No. 7 (Kinne) was doing whatever he wanted, and we let him," said Quinlan, whose team swept the Spartans a year ago for the first time in more than 30 years.
"We've only had five practices, but still I thought we'd play better than that."
St. Mary's, which also got three assists from junior defenseman Eric Toto, will look to double its win total Wednesday night in a non-league tilt against Bridgewater-Raynham.
The Crusaders, who were scheduled to play at Bishop Feehan Sunday but had that game postponed after a positive COVID-19 reported at Feehan, will now be off until Saturday, when they welcome Lowell Catholic to the McVann-O'Keefe Rink in Peabody for their home opener. There are no fans currently allowed to attend games at that rink.
"We'll look to put this one behind us and hopefully build some character off of this," said Quinlan, whose team will raise its CCL championship banner after winning the league crown last winter. "We got beat up pretty good tonight; time to move forward and find ways for us to improve as a team."
St. Mary's Lynn 10, Bishop Fenwick 1
at Connery Rink, Lynn
Bishop Fenwick 0 0 1 — 1
St. Mary's Lynn 5 4 1 — 10
First period: SM, Colby Magliozzi (Christian Moran), 1:18; SM, Kyle LoNigro (Eric Toto), 2:42; SM, LoNigro (Dante D'Ambrosio, Harrison Kinne), 4:40; SM, Brady Bullock (Magliozzi, Terence Moynihan), 7:55; Magliozzi (Bullock, Moran), 13:14.
Second period: SM, D'Ambrosio (Kinne, Toto), 3:21; LoNigro (Seamus Foley, Kinne), 8:48; Magliozzi (Bullock), 10:07; Kinne (Toto), shg, 12:54.
Third period: SM, Bullock (un), 5:00; BF, Cam Martin (Gavin Belt, Liam Hill), ppg, 6:35.
Saves: BF, Max Vieira 14; Dillon Bloom 13; SM, Owen Giangrande 15.
Records: BF,0-1; SM, 1-0.