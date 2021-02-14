LYNN — Just six weeks ago, the St. Mary's boys basketball team got hot offensively and cruised to a double-digit win over rival Bishop Fenwick. Three weeks later, the two teams met again and Fenwick returned the favor with a down-to-the-wire victory.
Sunday afternoon in Lynn it was grudge match time, with the winner of Round 3 between the two teams advancing in the Catholic Central League Cup, a playoff tournament to wrap up the winter season. And out of all three games, this was the one to be at.
Not only was it as close to a playoff environment as you can get in a pandemic altered campaign, but the game itself offered no shortage of thrills from both sides. In the end, St. Mary's impressive start to the outing wound up being the difference, as the host Spartans waltzed away with a 73-64 triumph to effectively end the Crusaders' season.
"What's better than coming over here against competition we know is great?," said Fenwick head coach Kevin Moran. "It was a great day to play basketball and it's too bad there couldn't be more fans, but I thought we did a wonderful job. It didn't turn out the way we wanted, but we competed all day and just to give the kids a chance to compete like this is something they'll remember for a long time."
The hot Spartan start alluded to previously was sparked by sophomore guard David Brown. The shifty playmaker scored 14 of his game-high 30 points in the first eight minutes of action, knocking down three triples in the frame to help give St. Mary's a double-digit advantage (22-11) heading into the second.
Fenwick battled back, however, outscoring the hosts by two points the rest of the way, but ultimately the early hole was just a tad too deep to crawl out of.
"We knew last time we played them they made some big runs against us and they hung tough and stole it at the end," said the elder David Brown, St. Mary's head coach. "Today we were trying to come out and get a lead. (Fenwick) knocked down some shots early and we were able to weather those first two minutes and get going a bit. David stepped up today and Ali (Barry) made some big shots; that's what we are, we're a balanced basketball team and any given night one of us can lead in scoring and David took that role today."
Brown cooled off in the second, going scoreless over the next eight minutes, and Fenwick was able to keep the lead at bay. Max Grenert (14 points, 10 rebounds) and Che Hanks (14 points) did a nice job attacking and getting good looks offensively, helping to cut the lead to just five right before the break. But Barry banked in a triple just before the halftime buzzer to jolt the lead back up to eight.
Then, in the third quarter, Fenwick's Alex Gonzalez took over. The dedicated senior guard scored 10 of his team-best 16 points (he also had 10 rebounds) in the third alone, relentlessly driving to the hoop and finishing tough shots. Despite his play, St. Mary's seemed to have the answer as they were able to keep the lead at 10 going into the fourth.
"I said during a timeout that if we keep playing like (Alex) was, we'd be fine," said Moran. "He was downhill, he was going to the rim and he was active. So someone like him today ... it's tough because he's a senior and he's done everything we want him to do. He's just a wonderful kid, all my seniors are wonderful kids and that's what makes it sad, but Alex competed his butt off today and out of all the guys he was the best in terms of a competition level."
Behind Gonzalez and the rest of their senior leaders, the Crusaders continued to battle until the final buzzer. A three by Mike Yentin cut the deficit to just five with about four minutes to play, but that was as close as they'd get the rest of the way. Perhaps the two biggest plays of the game came from Spartans sophomore Omri Merryman, who drilled back-to-back triples late in action to push the lead back over double digits just as Fenwick was again threatening.
"I think Omri had 10 points in the fourth quarter and he hadn't scored throughout the whole game," said coach Brown. "He's a great shooter, young kid but played a lot of valuable minutes and he's not afraid of the moment. There's been a lot of games where he's taken big shots late in the game so he's comfortable doing that, and today he knocked down two big ones for us."
Fenwick got a couple more key buckets down the stretch from Hanks and Jason Romans (9 points, all via the 3), but they ultimately couldn't get enough defensive stops and were forced to play the foul game until time eventually expired.
"I think defensively we had to switch it up to pressure the pace a little bit so we went to man to man, but they did a pretty good job spreading us out," said Moran. "Christian (Loescher) got into foul trouble and he's a big help on the back side so with him in foul trouble we were small at that point and that certainly didn't help. I think we pressured them well but they were able to beat the pressure and attack the rim."
Barry was also huge for St. Mary's in the win, finishing with 16 points including a pair of threes. For Fenwick, Loescher managed five points and a number of rebounds despite missing extended court time with the early fouls.
St. Mary's now moves on to face top seed Archbishop Williams in the tournament semifinals on Wednesday.
"The kids are really motivated," said coach Brown. "Obviously no state tournament this year but the league ADs did a tremendous job of trying to give these kids something to play for. We played as many games as possible and now hopefully we can keep it going against Williams in the CCL Cup."
St. Mary's 73, Bishop Fenwick 64
at St. Mary's Lynn High School
SM 22 9 17 25 — 73
BF 11 12 15 26 — 64
St. Mary's: Anthony D'Itria 1-0-2, David Brown 7-12-30, Ali Barry 7-0-16, Sammy Batista 3-0-6, Derick Coulanges 1-0-2, Zach Barden 1-0-2, Nick Sacco 2-1-5, Omri Merryman 2-4-10. Totals: 24-17-73.
Bishop Fenwick: Alex Gonzalez 7-1-16, Max Grenert 6-0-14, Christian Loescher 2-1-5, Jason Romans 3-0-9, Che Hanks 5-3-14, Mike Yentin 1-1-4, Colby Browne 0-0-0, Franklin Quintin 0-2-2. Totals: 24-6-64.
Halftime: 31-23, St. Mary's
3-pointers: BF, Romans 3, Grenert 2, Gonzalez, Hanks, Yentin; SM, Brown 4, Barry 2, Merryman 2.