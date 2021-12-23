DANVERS — The Bishop Fenwick boys basketball team isn’t going to beat you with size.
As one of the smaller, more guard-oriented teams on the North Shore, the Crusaders rely on speed, quickness and outside shooting to get the job done. They get after it defensively, thrive in transition, and have a number of capable shooters eager to let it fly from beyond the arc.
Without a traditional center on its roster, Fenwick has quickly learned to adjust and commit to that swift style of play that fits their build, and in turn have yielded positive results in the process.
Thursday evening at Danvers, the Crusaders got going early and often en route to a convincing 78-53 triumph to push their unbeaten streak to three games to begin the season.
“We tried to change our focus this year; I’m not a very good defensive coach but my assistant coaches are doing a really good job getting us to pressure the ball,” explained Fenwick head coach Kevin Moran. “We’re pretty active; we’re a small team and we have to pressure the ball because if we don’t we’re in trouble. I think we’re doing a pretty good job of that right now.”
Between senior captain Jason Romans and junior captains Che Hanks and Mike Yentin, Fenwick boasts a trio of extremely talented players who each bring something different to the table. All three were very effective against the Falcons, bringing relentless defensive pressure from the jump and putting the ball in the hoop on the other end.
Romans did it all, finishing with 14 points, 10 assists, four rebounds, six steals and a block; Yentin went for a game-high 27 points (with three 3s) to go with five rebounds and three steals; and Hanks dropped 17 points, dished out six assists and swiped three steals.
“The three of them are completely different guys,” Moran said of his impressive trio. “One’s a point guard (Hanks), one’s a shooter (Yentin) and Jason’s been kind of an all-around guy. So we’re fortunate to have those three. It’s unusual to have three guys like that with different skills and they seem to be meshing together well.”
Thanks to the sharpshooting of Hanks early, the all around hustle and intelligent playmaking of Romans and of course the scoring bursts from Yentin, Fenwick wreaked havoc on the hosts en route to an 18-point lead after one quarter and a comfortable 36-17 advantage at the break.
Danvers did respond, however, coming out with a renewed energy in the third quarter as they trimmed the deficit to as little as 12. Quinton Shairs, who led the Falcons with 18 points in Tuesday’s loss to Salem, hit three straight triples in the third quarter alone on his way to a 17-point evening, while big man Aris Xerras (10 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 blocks) utilized his substantial size advantage in the post for easy buckets.
“I thought the kids came out with better energy (in the third),” said Danvers’ head coach Chris Timson, his team now 0-4 on the year. “We focused more on communicating on defense and just having a little more fire in our bellies. That was the one thing I stressed at halftime; it doesn’t matter the outcome it’s just how we finish the game. Try to bring energy and passion for the game, dive on the floor ... We’re still inexperienced (Adam Akerman is the team’s only senior) so we’re still teaching the kids where to be in some spots, but all in all I think we took a step forward tonight.”
Despite Danvers being able to slice into the lofty deficit after recess, Fenwick regrouped and was able to pull away down the stretch for the easy win. After the Falcons cut it to 12, the Crusaders ripped off three consecutive steals (two from Romans and one from Hanks) that led to buckets on the other end and ballooned the lead back up to 19 early in the fourth quarter.
It was an impressive effort all around for the visibly talented Crusaders, and they’re only going to get better from here.
As for Danvers, Timson highlighted the play of Evan Currie and Tyler O’Neill off the bench. Neither player did much in terms of stats, but they played with energy and tenacity as they helped their squad rally back and make it interesting.
Daniel Molina also played strong in defeat, contributing 10 points, four rebounds and a steal.
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.
Bishop Fenwick 78,
Danvers 53 at Danvers High
Bishop Fenwick: Mike Yentin 10-4-27, Che Hanks 6-2-17, Jason Romans 5-3-14, Nick Bowers 3-0-7, Matt Cinelli 2-0-6, James Meklis 1-0-3, Gianni Mercurio 1-0-2, Robert Greener 1-0-2. Totals: 29-9-78.
Danvers: Quinton Shairs 5-3-16, Aris Xerras 4-2-10, Daniel Molina 5-0-10, Deryn Lanphere 2-1-5, Evan Currie 1-1-3, Tyler Tibbetts 1-0-3, Michael Moroney 1-0-2, Tyler O’Neill 1-0-2, Adam Akerman 1-0-2. Totals: 21-7-53.
Halftime: 36-17, Fenwick
3-pointers: BF — Yentin 3, Hanks 3, Cinelli 2, Romans, Meklis, Bowers; D — Shairs 3, Tibbetts.
Records: BF 3-0, D 0-4