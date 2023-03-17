Taking on top seeded St. Mary's of Lynn in Saturday's Division 3 state final is no easy task for the Bishop Fenwick girls basketball team.
The Crusaders, who meet the Spartans at the Tsongas Center in Lowell at noon, have lost twice to the Catholic Central League rivals this winter. St. Mary's prevailed in mid-January, 71-45, then posted a similar 33-point triumph (72-39) one month later.
Naturally, the Spartans (22-2) are a heavy favorite to defend the state title they won a year ago. Third seeded Fenwick (17-7), which is coming off of a 40-38 state semifinal win over Norwell Wednesday night, isn't just happy to have reached the final, said head coach Adam DeBaggis; they feel they're stronger, deeper and better than when the teams previously played.
DeBaggis said a big reason for this is that freshmen starters Celia Neilson and Caitlin Boyle have grown and matured, making Fenwick that much stronger. The Crusaders don't only rely on junior captain Cecilia Kay any longer because she now has a supporting cast to lean on.
"It's great the girls are here with a chance to win it all. We're going to give it our best to try to pull off the upset," said DeBaggis. "I'm very proud of the growth our team has made. The expectations at the beginning of the season were that we'd be good and maybe win a game or two in the tournament, but I don't think many felt we'd be in the finals.
"At this point there's not a lot to go over," he added. "We know St. Mary's well, and at the same time they know a lot about us.
"We have to work on cleaning up some little things, right some of the wrongs from the Norwell game. That was an ugly win, and the defense was crazy. Both teams missed so many baskets, and a couple of times I felt really bad when they hit 3's, but after Norwell made a little run at the start of the third quarter there were no runs the rest of the way. It was a very even game."
DeBaggis isn't surprised it will come down to two CCL teams because they face such strong competition in league games all season. St. Mary's and Bishop Feehan (which is also in the state finals in Division 1 against Andover) are both powerhouses.
"They have so many weapons and are supremely talented," DeBaggis said of St. Mary's.
"I told the girls getting to the championship game is a great feat, and we'll have to play our best game. They're a team of runs and like to get up on top and stay there. They do it every game, and had a 20-6 run against Rockland (in the state semifinals). That's their game, and they love to steal and score in transition."
St. Mary's comes into the game with only two losses and has breezed through the tournament competition with ease, beating Ipswich by 43 points, Sandwich by 53, Medway by 28 and Rockland (whom they beat in last year's title game) by 27.
The Spartans are led by three senior 1,000 point scorers, who are all scholarship players. Kellyn Preira, a guard from Peabody, is headed to Monmouth while Yirsy Queliz, guard from Ipswich, will play at Northeastern. The third, guard Niya Morgen of Swampscott, is headed for Bentley to continue her basketball career
"It's going to be a great day for both schools and the Catholic Central League," said veteran St. Mary's of Lynn head coach Jeff Newhall. "We'e played them so much that I don't think there are many secrets. They have a great program, as.do we.
"I'm not even close to being surprised that we're playing them in the state final," added Newhall. "Kay is a tremendous player, and the supporting cast is very good. They'll present a problem for us, and we have to play very well to win this game."
DeBaggis knows his team is facing a tall task, but also that there are big upsets in every sport at all levels. He doesn't have to look far to point out the upsets that have occurred already in March Madness.
"This game is like anything in life," he said. "You have to play your best game, put your foot forward, and leave it all on the court. The hoop is still 10 feet high, the lines the same. You can look back to big upsets everywhere, including the Patriots being down 28-3 late in the third quarter and coming back to beat the Falcons in the Super Bowl.
"We know it's going to be a tough task, but the girls are realistic," added DeBaggis. "We're approaching it knowing we're a huge underdog, but at the same time we have nothing to lose. For many of our players it will be their first time in a big arena with loads of fans. We'll give it our best shot."