PEABODY — And to think Jason Romans began the fall 2021 season on the Bishop Fenwick golf team.
To watch Romans sprint down the left sideline at Donaldson Field Friday night, outleap a Hudson defender for the football at his own 45, deke another Hawks' defensive back 10 yards downfield and speed into the end zone for an 80-yard score is not something many linksmen can do. Not many high school football players, either.
The senior wideout scored a pair of touchdowns among his 5-catch, 174-yard receiving night and senior captain Steven Woods fired four scoring passes while throwing for 271 yards as Fenwick rolled past visiting Hudson, 42-13, in the Division 5 state quarterfinals.
"Steven threw a pretty good ball and I caught it; then I just had to outrun their kid and I made it work," said Romans, who leads the North Shore in catches (52), receiving yards (902) and touchdown catches (17) while sitting second overall in points (120).
"It's all about positioning, to get there before (the defender) does," added Romans "If he's looking at me, he doesn't know where the ball is and I know where it is. So I can just go up and get it."
Romans played football at Fenwick as a freshman and sophomore, but when the 2020 fall season was pushed off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he joined the Crusaders' golf team instead. The basketball standout got injured during hoop season last winter and wasn't ready to play come football season last spring. When the 2021-22 school year began he again signed up for the golf team ... but something pulled him back to the gridiron.
"I just felt like I missed it so I decided to come back, this being my senior year and all," said Romans, who played for the first time in a week 2 win over Arlington Catholic.
Now 7-2 on the season, the Crusaders advance to the state's Final Four next weekend and will meet the winner of Saturday's Dover-Sherborn at Swampscott game for the right to advance to the Division 5 Super Bowl.
"In all honesty, Jason has been the difference for sure," Fenwick head coach said after his team piled up 423 yards Friday night. "Once he started to come back out for football, everything fell into place. You can't coach some of the things he can do ... but he's sure fun to watch.
"And Steven has been much better than I would've thought; he's been phenomenal," Woods said of his son, who has thrown for 1,748 yards and 26 touchdowns with only two interceptions in nine games this season, completing 118 of 167 passes. "I don't know why I'm surprised; his whole life he's always been pretty good and understands things quickly."
The two tight ends, Aidan Breen and freshman Mike Zaimi also caught touchdown passes from Woods. Breen hauled in a 2-yarder with 11 seconds left until halftime on a fade, while Zaimi ("no moment is too big or overwhelms him," said Woods of his 6-foot-1 ninth grader) turned what was supposed to be a whip route before seeing the safety over the top and turning the play into an easy 15-yard TD grab off a seam route.
Steven Woods credited his linemen — from left, Luke Coleman, William Gibbs, Nick Caputo, Pat Carroll and Mike DiFelice, as well as Zaimi and Breen, for giving him plenty of time to go through his progressions and made the right read before delivering passes.
"A lot of guys up front have been injured at different times this year, but they're all healthy now and did a terrific job tonight," he said.
The line also allowed Fenwick's backs to run for over six yards a carry. Bruising junior Troy Irizarry was the leading ground gainer with 73 yards on 14 carries; he opened the scoring on Fenwick's first offensive play, a 16-yard blast through the right side following a Roman interception and runback down inside the Hudson red zone.
Sophomore Luke Connolly capped the night off for the Crusaders with an impressive 35-yard run in the fourth quarter, blasting through a small hole and using his speed and strength to bulldoze his way to paydirt.
Visiting Hudson (8-2), the No. 11 seed, wanted to use senior captain Quinn O'Brien (60 yards on a dozen carries) to rack up yardage, but after falling behind by two scores quickly had to turn to freshman quarterback Jake Attaway (9-for-20, 164 yards, 2 INT) more than they probably would've liked. Fenwick did a nice job containing the edge on O'Brien, who aside from a 33-yard run early in the second quarter was limited by the Crusaders' front four of ends Irizarry and DiFelice as well as D-tackles Jacob Vargus and captain Chris Faraca (who also caught 6 passes for 53 yards).
"We've had two great weeks of practice in the playoffs so far," said Steven Woods, "but we've got to come out with even more energy to get ready for next weekend."
Bishop Fenwick 42, Hudson 13
Division 5 Quarterfinal
at Donaldson Field, Peabody
Hudson (8-1);0;7;0;6;13
Bishop Fenwick (7-2);14;14;7;7;42
Scoring summary
BF-Troy Irizarry 16 run (Jason Romans kick)
BF-Jason Romans 80 pass from Steven Woods (Romans kick)
H-Quinn O'Brien 33 run (Jacob Rudd kick)
BF-Romans 43 pass from Woods (Romans kick)
BF-Aidan Breen 2 pass from Woods (Romans kick)
BF-Mike Zaimi 15 pass from Woods (Romans kick)
BF-Luke Connolly 35 run (Romans kick)
H-Rudd 3 run (no conversion attempted)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Hudson — Quinn O'Brien 12-60, Jake Attaway 8-19, Jacob Rudd 3-5; Bishop Fenwick — Troy Irizarry 14-73, Luke Connolly 3-38, Steven Woods 3-19, Chris Faraca 2-14, Costa Beechin 2-8.
PASSING: Hudson — Attaway 9-20-164-0-2; Bishop Fenwick — Woods 15-19-271-4-0.
RECEIVING: Hudson — Kyle Areias 3-58, Marcus Bass 2-47, Rudd 3-45, Caleb Luz 1-14; Bishop Fenwick — Jason Romans 5-174, Faraca 6-53, Mike Zaimi 2-38, Beechin 1-4, Aidan Breen 1-2.