Fenwick icemen beat St. Mary's for second time this season 

PEABODY — The Bishop Fenwick boys hockey team is venturing into uncharted territory this season.
For the first time in eons the Crusaders swept their arch rivals from St. Mary’s of Lynn this season, besting them Saturday night at the McVann-O’Keefe Rink, 3-2.
In doing so, they also put themselves in position to tie for the Catholic Central League Large title with Austin Prep for the first time in program history if they can defeat 2-16 Lowell Catholic this Thursday.
“We were able to work the puck around and get some good chances on the power play,” said head coach Jimmy Quinlan, whose two scored a pair of man advantage goals. “That was the difference in this game.”
The Crusaders (9-7-2), who need just one point over their final three regular season games to make the Division 1 North playoffs, got power play tallies from captain Ian Worthley and Diego Alvarez-Segee in the first and second period, respectively. They also got a lamplighter from John Bernbaum at 8:39 of the first period, which gave them a 2-0 lead.
Cam Martin had a pair of assists on the two power play goals for Fenwick, which also got helpers from Nick Sasso, captain Jake Murphy, Alvarez-Segee and Worthley.
Jack Vieira was steady between the pipes, with the junior making 31 saves. Quinlan praised the work of defensemen such as Aiden Anthony, Matt Roscoe, Aedan Grenham and Gavin Belt in front of him.
Harrison Kinne of Swampscott and Kyle LoNigro had the goals for the Spartans (now 11-6-2 overall).
Fenwick has now defeated five teams that have been ranked in their respective Top 10 polls this season: Notre Dame of Connecticut, Shrewsbury, St. Mary’s twice and Austin Prep (the game was officially a tie, but the Crusaders won the experimental overtime period, helping them in the CCL standings).
Bishop Fenwick, which will look for its fourth straight win against Peabody in Monday’s annual Charlie Carlin Cup game (2 p.m.), never trailed St. Mary’s in either of their two games this winter.
“These guys, they’re starting to really believe in what they can do,” said Quinlan.
