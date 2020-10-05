Fenwick impresses, shuts out Essex Tech for first win

PEABODY — Mask up! That's been a common phrase shouted from high school soccer referees towards players in the early stages of the fall season.
Sometimes the masks fall below the nose as players jet up and down the field; sometimes a player just needs to remove it briefly for a quick breather and forgets to tighten it back up. In reality, wearing a mask during games should be one of the easier tasks when it comes to COVID-19 related regulations and rules.
Some of the more difficult adjustments are keeping the ball on the ground, not crossing the ball into the box, kicking it in bounds instead of throwing it, and avoiding slide tackles and close contact plays. For the Bishop Fenwick boys squad, they seem to have much of that figured out by Game 2.
After falling to Bishop Feehan by four goals in their season opener over the weekend, the Crusaders shut out Essex Tech, 3-0, under the lights Monday night. Three different players scored in the win, and Fenwick did a tremendous job possessing the ball throughout.
"The boys did a nice job; we made some adjustments from Saturday and learned a lot (from the loss)," said Fenwick head coach Tony Enos. "I thought they performed well tonight and really possessed the ball a lot. Possession was very good."
Last fall, Fenwick thrived at booting balls into the box and letting their taller and more physical players (i.e., Sean Kern) leap into the air and head home goals. This year, that's not an option.
Instead, they're relying on crisp passing and consistent ball movement to generate looks. That was on full display for their first goal of the evening on Monday, as Jack Andrews booted one off the far post and in following a series of nice passes, the latter of which was delivered by Ryan Noci. That goal came in the second quarter, and the score remained 1-0 until halftime.
Early in the third quarter, it looked like Essex Tech would get the equalizer less than a minute into action, but Austin Medico's marker was called back after an offsides penalty. From there, it was all Fenwick.
"The new rules sort of brings that call in to play on corners in a way that it hasn't in years past," Essex Tech coach Joel Spruance said of the offsides penalty. "But I was proud of the goal and who knows, if it's 1-1 after that with a little momentum maybe we're able to claw our back. But I was proud of the heart that we showed in the last 20 minutes; we definitely, in that last quarter, possessed well and kept going after the game."
That they did, but before that final frame Fenwick put their stamp on the final result.
Following a near score from Keiron Murray that sailed just over the crossbar, Andrew Perry punched one home far post after a corner kick. Then, with 3:28 left in the third, Ryan Noci wrapped up the scoring with a nice angled low shot in front.
Essex Tech keeper Brady MacGregor and the rest of the Hawks' D did a good job from there, but couldn't generate enough offense to claw back into the game.
"Brady's a guy that has really worked his way up in our program and had a great showing tonight," said Spruance. "So really I wanted to give him a little bit of extended time to see what he could give us and he made a couple of great saves, one breakaway save with his right hand which felt like a sure goal from a scared coach on the sidelines to me. So he played really well."
Spruance also highlighted the play of senior captain and center back Lucas Sherriff Streng, who played all 80 minutes and was an anchor in the back.
For Fenwick, Enos was particularly impressed with Murray, Noci, keeper Liam Foley, fellow captain and center back Aidan Dwyer and freshman Kurtis Brunch, who has stepped in to his defensive role nicely early on.
Another center back, Sean Campbell, left the contest with what appeared to be a knee injury late in action. If he can't go, that will certainly be a significant loss for Enos and Co. moving forward.
"That will be a huge loss if that's a severe injury," said Enos. "He's a junior but an awesome player and he's actually coming back from another injury so you feel for him. The kid just works so hard, he really does. It was a clean play I think his knee just buckled, so the trainer will evaluate more tomorrow and we'll go from there."