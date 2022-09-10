PEABODY — Despite all the skill players on his roster who are capable of doing big things when their number is dialed up, said Bishop Fenwick football coach Dave Woods, there is still only one football to spread around on any give play.
Fortunately for the veteran head coach and his Crusaders, those same players are pretty selfless and of the mindset that it doesn't matter who gets the glory as long as the team prevails.
The Black-and-Gold flexed their collective muscles in Saturday afternoon's season opener at Donaldson Field, scoring on five of their first six possessions and playing stout defense throughout in a 34-0 shellacking of visiting Norton High on a steamy 85-degree afternoon.
"We've got a lot of kids who are very versatile, and it's good to have that," Woods said.
"I'd say it was an 8," said senior captain Troy Irizarry, asked to grade his team's performance on a scale from 1-to-10. "There are obviously things we can work on, but otherwise we did what we need to do. There's no one person on his team; the touches were spread out, the touchdowns were spread out."
Junior quarterback Bryce Leaman was sharp, completing 9-of-15 passes for 156 yards and a score while running the offense smoothly. He had one emergency start a year ago, but this marked the first time he was running 'his' team.
"I felt great," said Leaman. "I definitely had some nerves in the beginning, but after that first drive I was fine."
Irizarry had 62 yards rushing on eight carries, with touchdown runs of 11 and 34 yards. Backfield mate Anthony Nichols, a junior, also ran for two scores and piled up 63 yards on just three carries, finding the end zone on a 43-yard zone read and again crashing in from eight yards out.
Sophomore tight end Mike Zaimi also found the end zone for the winners, catching three passes on a third quarter drive, including a 5-yard pass from Leaman that resulted in another six points for the winners.
"Anthony works hard, he's fast coachable and just a great kid," said Woods. "Zaimi, he's a great offensive threat. We can put him at tight end, he can block, we split him out, he's got great hands ... he's another kid who's very coachable and a great kid.
"The best about Troy," continued Woods, "is that he's really worked on his blocking and become a great blocker. And Bryce, he had a few nerves early on but really settled down after that. That ball to Costa (Beechin, a senior captain, with whom he connected on a 48-yard strike down the right sideline on Fenwick's first scoring drive) was his second read. He did a great job."
The visitors were without their top tailback, senior Colby Cerrone, and the Lancers were forced to shuffle their game plan. That played right into Fenwick's hands as a defensive surge led by Luke Connolly (2 INTs), captain Aidan Breen (great backfield pressure all day), Chris DaSilva (who was also stellar at right guard) and Kurtis Burch.
Norton finished with just 48 yards rushing and 128 yards of total offense on 39 plays. On the other hand, the Crusaders had 196 yards rushing and 156 passing on 40 attempts, averaging 8.8 yards per play.
Fenwick opens Catholic Central League play Friday night back at home (7:30 p.m.) against Arlington Catholic.
"We just need to keep working hard in practice and not let up," said Breen.