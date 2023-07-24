Danvers, MA (01923)

Today

Sunny early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High near 85F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.