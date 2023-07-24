PEABODY — The Bishop Fenwick community has expressed confusion, frustration and all around devastation at the MIAA's recent decision to ban all of school's varsity athletic teams from competing in the state tournament in 2023-24.
These emotions were conveyed at a meeting with Bishop Fenwick President Thomas Nunan and Chairman of the Board of Trustees Neil Harrington on Monday night in the school's auditorium.
In front of a large crowd of students, parents and alumni, Nunan and Harrington provided opening remarks before opening things up for a Q & A.
"We believe the decision is unjust and unfair based on the facts and we plan to do everything in our power to overturn the decision," said Harrington. "We all share your frustration towards this inequitable situation."
Nunan added that he and his colleagues are "working tirelessly behind the scenes" and "are here because we want to be fully transparent with our community."
"I'm truly sorry about all of it and extend apologies to everyone affected by it," he added.
While the majority of the room stood by Nunan, Harrington and the rest of Fenwick's higher-ups, there were those who voiced displeasure with the manner in which the information was released. According to Nunan, the school chose to withhold the information about the ban from the public — including students and parents of those students at Fenwick — following a meeting with the MIAA Board of Directors on June 9. That decision was made in an effort to gather all the necessary information first and get more feedback from the MIAA with hopes of a different outcome.
"Be transparent from the get go," said one parent. "People up front heard about this before the community, parents and students even received an email. Make people aware from the beginning what was going on."
Many parents also said that they would like to be involved more moving forward, stating that they'll do anything and everything they can to help reverse the harsh punishment.
Nunan said the school has retained legal counsel and wouldn't rule out the situation being brought to court. Nunan and Harrington both reiterated that the MIAA "answers to no one" and the punishment that was handed out was never previously stated under Rule 87.6, which governs student-athlete eligibility waivers.
Though the rule stipulates the MIAA can levy any punishment its Board of Directors sees fit, Fenwick felt it never received warning that such a grave penalty could be on the table.
"The MIAA has its own judge, jury and executioner," said Harrington.
Nunan also continually stated that he still firmly believes Fenwick did nothing to deceive, lie or cheat its way to any sort of advantage. The errors the MIAA felt were intentional were honest mistakes, he said.
"This isn't a matter about hazing, intolerance, cheating, abuse or recruiting," he said. "We have great kids at this school and 80 percent of them play at least one sport. They love representing Fenwick and playing in the state tournament ... (and) we always abide by MIAA rules."
Regarding the issue with students from St. Mary's Danvers middle school competing for athletic teams at Fenwick, Nunan says that school leaders' understanding was always that St. Mary's Danvers and Bishop Fenwick act as one entity and they were breaking no rules.
He added that they fully believed the MIAA was aware of this fact and when the MIAA ultimately rejected the understanding of that partnership, Bishop Fenwick swiftly complied with any and all punishments set forth by the MIAA. That included taking all St. Mary's Danvers students off the Fenwick teams for that spring, forfeiting the games in which those players competed (three total games) and never having students from St. Mary's Danvers compete for Fenwick again.
"We have always complied with the MIAA; we really have," said Nunan.
Another pressing point — brought to attention by a parent — questioned what will happen to the three co-operative athletic programs at Fenwick: girls hockey, wrestling and cheerleading, the latter of which is not an MIAA-sanctioned sport. Nunan says that they have received no answers yet as to whether or not student athletes from Bishop Fenwick who compete for those teams will be able to play in the MIAA state tournament.
Other parents were worried about a similar situation reoccurring in the future.
Nunan and his colleagues said they are currently doing everything in their power to convince the MIAA to reduce or nullify the recent punishment all together and are awaiting a response from the MIAA. The next MIAA Board of Directors meeting is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, Aug. 8, and if no further decision or discussion is had by that point, Fenwick will weigh any and all options moving forward, including taking the matter to court.
Nunan concluded the forum by saying loudly and proudly, "I hope you all know that my door's always open ... and to all the kids who are here, you're the best." He even gave out his personal cell phone number to everyone in attendance and made it clear that anyone in the community can come to him to voice any further questions or concerns.
It was a difficult yet necessary meeting, but unfortunately delivered no new or welcoming news to those in attendance.