HAVERHILL -- A.J. Sacco often has a pass-first mentality. He'll use his speed to take the puck into the zone and blow by defenders before feathering a feed right onto the stick of a teammate for an easy goal. Or he'll bull-rush the defense, draw a second defender his way and then flick a pass into the slot for a one-timer by one of his linemates.
Monday night, however, Sacco realized he could best help the Masconomet Chieftains by shooting the puck himself. So he did -- to great fanfare.
Netting a natural hat trick in the third period, the super sophomore snapped a tie game with his sixth, seventh and eighth goals of the young season to power his club past non-league foe Bishop Fenwick, 4-1, at the Valley Forum.
"I was trying to pass too much in the first," admitted Sacco, "and we didn't get much going offensively in the second. So coach (Andrew Jackson) told us between periods 'We have to start getting pucks on net,' so I listened."
Jackson's team improved to 4-1, rebounding after dropping its last contest in disappointing fashion, 5-4, to Stoneham.
"This was huge for us mentally," said Jackson. "Especially since it was 1-1 going into the third, the game was in the balance, and the boys went out and just won the third period shift by shift.
"It also helps to have A.J. finishing off those plays. Sometimes he's too unselfish, trying to make that perfect tic-tac-toe pass to a teammate. But he has the speed and the skill to just take it to the house himself."
Sacco, who added an assist on Masconomet's opening goal -- the first of junior defenseman Cam Juliano's career -- gave his team 76 seconds into the third period by collecting a loose puck in the neutral zone, blowing down the left wing boards and cutting in front of the Fenwick net before beating netminder Dillon Bloom (19 saves) with a backhand.
"(Bloom) was cheating the shot, and their defenseman was taking (the trailer), so I drove to the net and went with the backhand," he said.
With numbers in transition, the Chieftains made it 3-1 on Sacco's next shift. Captain Richie Guarino fed Joe Young along the left wall, and he curled a drop pass into the slot for an onrushing Sacco, who buried it over Bloom's glove hand.
"We had really good structure on that one," said Sacco, who has 13 points in five games. "Joe gave me a really nice pass; I just had to snap it over (Dillon's) glove."
His final tally was an empty netter with 57 seconds to go.
Fenwick, which like Masco was missing some players due to illness, had a golden opportunity to climb back in the game when, trailing 3-1 with six minutes and change to go, had a 5-minute major power play to work with. Instead of cashing in, they managed just two shots on Chieftains goalie Nick Santangelo (16 saves) and only three for the entire third period.
Afterwards, head coach Jim Quinlan had a lengthy chat with his players in the locker room.
"Masconomet beat us to every loose puck and just wanted it more than us. It's as simple as that," Quinlan said after his club fell to 1-4. "When you don't want it and you don't play well, you're going to lose.
"It was 1-1 going into the third and when they came and scored to make it 2-1, it's like we deflated. And on that power play ... we practice that situation every day, but in the game they didn't do what we practice and it cost us. It's frustrating."
Fenwick's second line had tied the game at 1-1 early in the second period when junior right wing Ralph Juffre converted a nice feed from center Gerry Visconti for his first goal of the season. Left wing Chris Stevens (who later left the game with an injury) also earned an assist on the play.
The Crusaders also saw the return of captain Michael Faragi for the first time this season since he was injured last year. Normally a defenseman, he took a few turns as a depth forward and showed no signs of wear and tear.
Masconomet got solid performances from center Michael Bevilacqua (filling in for the sick Chris O'Grady on the top line between Sacco and Nick McMillan) as well as a pair of converted forwards on defense, senior Zach Peterson and Juliano.
Masconomet 4, Bishop Fenwick 1
at Haverhill Valley Forum
Bishop Fenwick;0;1;0;1
Masconomet;1;0;3;4
First period: M, Cam Juliano (A.J. Sacco, Matt McMillan), 12:52.
Second period: B, Ralph Juffre (Gerry Visconti, Chris Stevens), 1:42.
Third period: M, Sacco (Michael Bevilacqua); 1:16; M, Sacco (Richie Guarino, Joe Young), 3:01; M, Sacco (Nick McMillan), eng, 14:03.
Saves: BF, Dillon Bloom 19; M, Nick Santangelo 16.
Records: BF, 1-4; M, 4-1.