One year ago, the Bishop Fenwick girls basketball team pulled off a big playoff upset by toppling Norwell on the road in the Division 3 state quarterfinals.
Twelve months later they meet again with an even bigger prize awaiting the winner: a berth in this weekend's Division 3 state championship game.
Fenwick (16-7), the No. 3 seed, meets second ranked Norwell (21-2) beating Norwell on the road in the Division 3 Elite 8. This time they meet again, but it's in the Final Four at Watertown High on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m.
"They're much the same as the team we saw a year ago, while we're very different," said Bishop Fenwick head coach Adam DeBaggis. "They did lose one of their best players to a prep school, though."
So did the Crusaders, who saw Ella Andrews transfer to a prep school after her sophomore season.
In 2021-22 Fenwick was led by its group of talented seniors. But if anyone thought this would be a rebuilding season — with only junior 1,000-point scorer Cecilia Kay carrying the load — they didn't count on the addition of three freshmen to buoy the squad. Caitlin Boyle, Celia Neilson, and Anna Fertonani (currently sidelined with a foot injury) are ninth graders who have grown on the court by leaps and bounds this winter.
Norwell has playoff wins over AMSA (64-33), Pittsfield (70-59), and Hudson (53-39), while the Crusaders have defeated Quabbin Regional (50-20), Watertown (50-36), and Catholic Central League rival Archbishop Williams (55-36).
"They like to go man-to-man on defense and run a lot of set plays on offense," DeBaggis said of the Clippers. "They do both well and have the X's and O's down. We're a little different because while we have set plays, we give the girls a little more freedom.
"I think we're very evenly matched," he continued. "Each of us have two good post players and guards that move the ball well. They do have one girl, No. 5 (senior point guard Chloe Richardson) who can shoot 3's from anywhere on the floor. She's a lot like No. 12 (Elise Carter) for Williams, and we'll have to be aware of her at all times."
Kay has been a force for Fenwick, averaging 22 points and 12 rebounds a game and posting double-doubles most nights. She had 23 points and 17 rebounds against Williams, is deadly accurate in the paint, and very tough to move.
Neilson and Boyle will also be counted on for points, rebounds, and assists, while Tess Keenan and Erica Lendall are Fenwick's speedy point guards. Junior forward Kate McPhail has been chipping in with timely points and can hit 3's, and captain Ava Bellacini is a steady sixth person.
DeBaggis noted how much better his team has been playing the last month or so. After beating Williams by six points on the last day of January, they handled the Bishops in this year's quarterfinal round by outscoring them 40-10 in the middle two quarters.
"We've had the advantage of playing at home up to this point, and that's been huge," DeBaggis said. "I think this game will be decided by less than 10 points and come down to who executes better.
"We also have to stay out of foul trouble; you don't want to have your best players pick up 3-4 fouls and have to sit down. We haven't been in that position all year, and I've been talking to the girls about it. They're all excited, and it's easy to be just a little too aggressive trying to make a big play in a game like this."
The other Division 3 state semifinal game pits top ranked St. Mary's of Lynn against No. 4 Rockland Tuesday in Quincy (5 p.m.).