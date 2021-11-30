Senior captain and quarterback Steven Woods of Bishop Fenwick has been selected as a co-MVP of the Catholic Central League Large in football for this season.
Woods, who threw for 2,044 yards and 30 touchdowns for the Crusaders while completing nearly 68 percent of his passes (151 of 223), helped guide his team into the Division 5 state semifinals. Woods was also the team's top ground gainer, rushing for 628 yards on 97 carries, including five touchdowns. He set new school records for most touchdowns in a season, best completion percentage in a season and in a career.
Three of his teammates joined him as CCL Large all-stars. Chris Faraca, a senior wide receiver and defensive lineman, received CCL all-star accolades for the second time after catching 50 passes for 651 yards and nine touchdowns.
Fellow 12th grade wideout Jason Romans, who doubles as a defensive back, was another all-star choice from Fenwick. Romans led all North Shore receivers in catches (66), yards (1,029) and touchdown receptions (18), setting a Fenwick record in the latter category.
Senior defensive lineman Jacob Vargus, the anchor of Fenwick's defensive front, was also chosen as a CCL Large all-star.