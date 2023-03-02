PEABODY — This was a mismatch on paper, the third ranked Bishop Fenwick girls taking on No. 30 Quabbin Regional in the Round of 32.
Once Thursday night’s girls basketball playoff game started it was apparent the Crusaders were too strong, too skilled, and too athletic. The Panthers had no answer for 6-foot-2 Cecilia Kay, Fenwick’s junior captain who was sensational at both ends of the court.
Her double-double of 26 points and 13 rebounds was more than enough to push Fenwick to a 50-20 victory that the hosts blew open in the third quarter while holding Quabbin (who made a 166 mile round trip for the bout) to two points.
Freshman Caitlin Boyle also had a double-double with 13 points and 10 caroms. Crusader coach Adam DeBaggis didn’t hesitate to put three freshmen on the court together, and rookies Celia Neilson had nine assists while Anna Fertonani played strong defense.
“This was a good win and nice way to start. We played really good defense all night long,” said DeBaggis. One thing we do have to work on is finishing better, especially as we get deeper into the tourney and face some good teams. We did a good job getting deflections, and Neilson has turned into a monster on defense.”
Both teams were tentative at the start, but once the Crusaders started scoring led by Kay, they quickly built up a 20-7 first quarter lead. The next eight minutes was a defensive battle with Fenwick scoring nine points and Quabbin Regional only six.
The Crusaders came out flying after halftime with 10 unanswered points to open up a 39-13 lead and put the game away. Kay and Tess Keenan powered that run, and the terrific defense by every player DeBaggis put on the court held the Panthers, who topped Lowell Catholic in the preliminary round, to only one basket.
It was a methodical effort by the home team, and as time wound down DeBaggis pulled his starters out one by one to a big hand of applause.
Fenwick (14-7) will have another home game in the Round of 16, hosting the winner of Friday’s game between Watertown (10-9) and Oakmont (12-8). That Sweet 16 bout will take place sometime next week.
Bishop Fenwick 50, Quabbin 20
at Bishop Fenwick, Peabody
Quabbin: Ducos 2-0-4, Smith 0-0-0, Doyle 0-0-0, Rose 3-0-6, Sherblom 0-0-0, Whitelaw 1=0-3, Shaw 0-0-0, Austin 0-0-0, Bassett 2-0-4, Baxter 0-3-3 Totals: 8-3-20
Bishop Fenwick: Neilson 1-0-2, Keenan 2-0-4, Fertonani 1-0-3, Bellacini 0-0-0, Boyle 5-3-13, McPahil 0-2-2, Lendall 0-0-0, Kay 8-9-26, Mancinelli 0-0-0, Figulski 0-0-0 Totals: 16-14-50
Three pointers: Q, Whitelaw; BF, Boyle 2, Kay, Fertonani
Halftime score: BF, 29-13
Records: Q, 10-12 ; BF, 14-7
