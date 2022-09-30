LYNN — Occasionally ball games are hyped up as a great match, and the game doesn't deliver greatness.
That was not the case Friday night at Manning Field, with unbeatens Bishop Fenwick and St. Mary’s clashing on the gridiron. The two teams delivered the excitement for four quarters and then into double overtime, with the Crusaders prevailing 26-20.
The question early on was how would Fenwick stop Spartans' back David Brown? Brown got in the end zone twice in the first quarter, and had an 81-yard TD run wiped out by a holding penalty. After Brown’s big run was nullified, Fenwick’s defense stiffened up and did not allow another point in regulation, outscoring the home team 19-6 on their way to a 4-0 record.
Quarterback Bryce Leaman helped cut the Spartan lead in half when he found Costa Beechin open in front of the Crusader sideline. Beechin wrestled the ball away from a Spartan defender and rolled into the end zone. The play covered 75 yards, and the PAT boot by Aidan Silva made it a one-score game with three quarters to go.
It took a while, but with St. Mary’s looking to run out the clock, someone had to make something happen, quickly, for Bishop Fenwick.
Fenwick’s defense came up huge when Aidan Breen recovered a St. Mary’s fumble at the Crusader 41 with two minutes left in the fourth quarter, his team down by seven. Leaman then hit Troy Irizarry at the Spartan 14, and Leaman hit Beechin on the next play to make it 14-13. Silva’s PAT tied things up at 14 with 1:08 on the clock.
Breen said that his big play was just one of a number of big plays his team made to get the game tied up and set up the OT drama.
“It’s special to beat these guys, it’s going to be a dogfight every time we play them,” Breen said. “Our team made a lot of big plays, and to be 4-0 by beating them is very satisfying.”
The Spartans got the ball first in overtime, lining up at the 10-yard line. Two plays later Brown was in the end zone. Fenwick’s defense smothered Brown on the two on the conversion attempt, and it was a 20-14 game.
Fenwick’s Luke Connolly responded by blasting in from the five, and it was tied up 20-20. St. Mary’s quarterback Tyler Guy was then picked off by his counterpart, Leaman, on a fourth and seven, and the Crusaders were in a golden spot to win the game.
Beechin got the ball to the two, but a motion penalty moved the Crusaders back to the seven. Anthony Nichols got the call and ran wide right into the end zone for the win. Nichols said it was a team effort, top to bottom.
“On defense we kept stopping them in the second half and then in overtime. We had a great week of practice, we put ourselves in a position to win and we won it,” Nichols said. “We never got down when we were behind, we kept fighting, kept the motors going and we got a huge win.”
Leaman, a junior from Gloucester, said his team never got down when they fell behind and were up against it, down a touchdown with two minutes to go in regulation.
“This game was certainly big, we knew it would be big, it always is when we play these guys,” Leaman siad. “It was emotional in the locker room at halftime, we knew it wasn't over, we knew we weren’t going to give up. They thought they had it in the bag, but they didn’t, and we came out in the second half looking for big plays and touchdowns and we got them.”
For Fenwick coach Dave Woods, it was another classic with St. Mary’s, which was pretty much what he expected going into Friday night’s game.
“We were back on our heels a little bit to start the game, I don’t know why, but we hung in there and found a way to win it,” Woods said. ”We knew what kind of game we were going to get from those guys, we got it, and we were able to come out with a win. I’m incredibly proud of these guys, all of them.”