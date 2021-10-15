PEADBOY -- It was the story of the quarterbacks Friday night with host Bishop Fenwick pitted against Archbishop Williams.
The Bishops opened the game with their starting QB, senior Will Leclair, on the sidelines, and the Crusaders had their starter, Steven Woods, on the sidelines at the end of the game, both watching a 35-14 Fenwick win.
Woods led his team to three scores in the first half, and his replacement, Bryce Leaman, helped the Crusaders tack on two more in the second half after Woods injured his right shoulder late in the first half.
Sophomore Joe Schwartz filled in for Leclair, giving the ball to backs Jake Dreyfus and Marcus Thurston most of the night. Woods said he knew his team would be fine with Leaman coming on in relief.
“Bryce did a great job coming in, I knew he’d be ready to play, I know he can play and he did exactly what I thought he would do when he came out for me in the second half,” Woods said. “We’ve got a big week of practice coming up, this was a good win for us heading into the Bishop Feehan game.”
Woods, the senior captain from Wakefield, scored the first touchdown for Fenwick on their first drive of the game, calling his number and taking the ball in from the 3-yard line. Freshman kicker Aidan Silva made the first of his five conversion kicks and it was 7-0 Fenwick after one quarter.
The Bishops tied the game on a touchdown by Marcus Thurston in the second, but the Crusaders responded to that score with their own touchdown on some trickery by Jason Romans.
Lined up to punt, Romans instead ran to his right and carried the ball 68 yards for a score to put Fenwick back on top. Romans said the team works on that play quite a bit.
“We do it a lot in practice; Steven (Woods) made a good block on the edge and I just took off,” Romans said. “We played a sloppy first half, but a lot better in the second half.”
Up by a touchdown, Woods connected with Chris Faraca late in the second quarter on a 53-yard scoring play for a 21-7 Fenwick advantage. The Bishops cut it to 21-14 by halftime, but that was the last time they’d get into the end zone.
With Woods on the sidelines, Leaman took over in the second half, tossing a 9-yard scoring pass to Mike Zaimi and a 21-yard connection to Romans to ice it with 1:06 left in the fourth.
Fenwick coach Dave Woods felt his team made some mistakes in the first half, but were able to make enough plays to come out on top.
“We have all the faith in the world in both our guys, we didn’t do too well in the first half. We didn’t execute too well on offense. We moved the ball well, completed some passes, but we didn’t do enough,” Woods said. “We had the ball on the three late in the half and didn’t score; that’s on me. We have to do a better job of executing.”
For Bishop’s coach Matthew Reggiannini, he knew it was going to be tough for his team to get their second win of the year against a solid Crusaders club.
“Dave does a good job coaching over there at Fenwick, they always have a lot of good athletes and it was a pretty good battle right until the end,” Reggiannini said. “I was proud of our guys for fighting the whole game, but that’s a really good team over there. We made mistakes and they capitalized on them, which hurt.”
Bishop Fenwick 35 Archbishop Williams 14
At Bishop Fenwick
Archbishop Williams (1-5);7;7;0;0;14
Bishop Fenwick (5-1);7;14;0;14;35
Scoring summary
BF-Steven Woods 3 run (Aidan Silva kick)
AW-Marcus Thurston 43-run (Jack Paula kick)
BF-Jason Romans 68 run (Silva kick)
BF-Chris Faraca 53 pass from Woods (Silva kick)
AW-Shawn Harrington 11 run (Paula kick)
BF-Mike Zaimi 11 pass from Bryce Leaman (Silva kick)
BF-Romans 21 pass from Leaman (Silva kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Archbishop Williams -- Marcus Thurston 16-113, Shawn Harrington 8-44, Jake Dreyfus 4-41; Bishop Fenwick -- Woods 4-92, Troy Irizarry 9-58, Romans 1-68, Leaman 3-32.
PASSING: Archbishop Williams -- Schwartz 3-9-45-0-0; Bishop Fenwick -- Woods 7-15-93-1-0, Leaman 5-7-72-2-0.
RECEIVING: Archbishop Williams -- Matt Kowalski 2-23, Aidan Richard 1-22; Bishop Fenwick -- Faraca 4-85, Romans 5-64, Zaimi 1-11, Costa Beechin 2-5.