PEABODY — When a teammate is making moves on the rush with the puck, don't stand around and watch.
Sometimes that's the hardest lessons to learn for a hockey player — but in the biggest moment of Thursday's regular season finale, Bishop Fenwick freshman Kate Roddy displayed exactly why coaches are always stressing that particular point.
Trailing by one in the final minute, Fenwick sophomore Penny Levine Stein gathered the puck in front of her empty net and weaved through several Longmeadow defenders on her way up ice. At the Lancer net, she made a slick backhand move that was saved ... and Roddy had followed her teammate to the net and pounced on the rebound for the game-tying goal with only 23 seconds remaining.
Neither team could score in overtime, so that late tally was the exclamation point on an exciting 5-5 tie at McVann-O'Keefe Rink.
"Kate and Penny are two of our smartest players and that was a great play," Fenwick coach John Kasle said of the tying goal. "Kate's only a freshman, but she's been on the rise in the last few weeks and she got rewarded here today."
The Crusaders (7-10-2) began the day ranked No. 17 in the Division 1 power rankings. Whether or not a draw with No. 11 ranked Longmeadow (11-6-3) will be enough to bump Fenwick into the top 16 for a first round home game will be revealed Saturday morning when the final tournament seedings are announced.
The up-and-down action was a good way to tune-up for the playoffs — and a much better showing than Fenwick had in Monday's Carlin Cup loss to Peabody. There were four lead changes and nine goals scored in the first two periods before things settled down.
Captain Abi Bruner netted one for Fenwick off a gorgeous centering feed from Mya Jewel for a 3-2 lead. After the Lancers got three straight in the middle period to take a 5-3 lead, captain Abbey Millman converted a 2-on-1 feed from defenseman Ali Sprissler to make it a one-goal game after 30 minutes.
"Down two goals we could've said, 'Hey, it's not our day' and to our team's credit we weren't satisfied with that," Kasle said. "We talked a lot about playing aggressive, playing with energy ... and it paid off."
Longmeadow took three straight penalties to give Fenwick a lengthy 5-on-3 chance in the third, but the hosts couldn't convert. Special teams were a hinderance since the Lancers had three power play tallies to the Crusaders' none.
One of those power play chances came in overtime and with some great work by sophomore Sprissler (who had three assists), the hosts killed it off.
"If you notice, Ali didn't come off the ice in overtime. She played all five minutes and she probably could've kept going," Kasle noted. "She's got great conditioning and she's a smart, smart hockey player."
Levine Stein scored only seven seconds into the first to get Fenwick going. Longmeadow netted a pair on the power play for a brief lead but Roddy got it tied before the opening period ended.
Millman added two assists and sophomore goalie Ella Tucker was strong in net with 35 saves, including a couple of beauties in overtime.
Bishop Fenwick 5, Longmeadow 5
at McVann O'Keefe Rink, Peabody
Longmeadow;2;3;0;0;5
Bishop Fenwick;2;2;1;0;5
Scoring summary
First period: BF, Penny Levine Stein (Abbey Millman), :07; L, Jane O'Connor (Camryn Scanlon), ppg, 2:13; L, Ava Saunders (Scanlon ), 2:43; BF, Kate Roddy (Millman, Ali Sprissler), 12:03.
Second period: BF, Abi Bruner (Mya Jewel), 3:38; L, Keelan O'Shea (Jane Pelletier, Margo Watkins), 6:40; L, O'Connor (Watkins), ppg, 8:53; L, Maeve Doherty (Elyse Ediginer), 9:07; BF, Millman (Sprissler, Bruner), 10:28.
Third period: BF, Roddy (Levine Stein), eag, 14:37.
Overtime: No scoring.
Saves: L, Abigail Rafuse 24; BF, Ella Tucker 35.
Records: L, 11-6-3; BF, 7-10-3.