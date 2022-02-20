Jack Andrews had been looking forward to his senior soccer season at Bishop Fenwick last fall. He was coming off an all-star season in 2020 when the Crusaders went to the Central Catholic League finals.
Having transferred from Beverly High to Fenwick after his sophomore season, Andrews needed a waiver to be eligible to play last fall. He was understandably disappointed when it wasn't granted -- but that didn't mean he stopped working toward his dream to continue playing at the college level.
The work paid off when the 6-foot-3 winger/striker committed to St. Michael's College in Colchester, Vermont a few days ago after visiting the campus.
Having narrowed his choices down to St. Mike's, Wentworth and Thomas College in Maine.
"I met with the coaches (Wade Jean is head coach of the Purple Knights) and really liked the small campus," Andrews said. "I also liked the soccer team and think it will be a great fit for me."
Andrews intends to study computers there and minor in business. St. Michael's is a Division 2 school and plays in the Northeast-10 Conference.
While he couldn't be on the pitch with his Crusader teammates, Andrews was able to practice with them.
"I stayed close to the team and tried to make all the games," said Andrews. "While I would have liked to be out there, I figured I could help in some ways.
"It was very disappointing (not to be able to play)," he continued. "but I kept practicing on my own and trained with Jason Moore at Essex Sports Center. He was an MLS first round draft pick (and played in the MLS Cup) and helped me so much. I worked with him 1-on-1 and it was really helpful, especially improving dribbling and shooting."
Andrews was a Catholic Central League all-star as a junior for Fenwick in 2020, scoring 14 goals to help the Crusaders reach the CCL finals before dropping a 2-1 heartbreaker to Archbishop Williams.
"The coach (Jean) didn't make any promises, but he did say if I worked hard enough I should play either wing or striker next season," he said.
Andrews became interested in soccer when he attended St. Mary's and began playing youth soccer in Danvers with his friends. He later moved on to club with Seacoast and has been at Aztec the last three years. He played basketball in middle school, but soccer has always been his main sport.
"I intend to work hard this summer, and St. Michael's is going to send me some workouts to do," said Andrews. "I know it's important to mentally prepare myself for the college game, and I'll spend some time with my girlfriend Nasha (Arnold, a Fenwick basketball captain who just committed to Wheaton).
"I love the sport, and am excited about St. Michael's because I think it's the right place for me."