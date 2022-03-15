There'sa lot of the line tonight in the Division 3 Final Four when the No. 6 Bishop Fenwick girls basketball team takes on second ranked St. Mary's of Lynn at Woburn High (5 p.m.). The winner will punch its ticket to Saturday's state championship game.
Expect no surprises from these Catholic Central League arch rivals, who played two close games during the regular season that saw the St. Mary's Spartans claim both.
"One was a 2-point game, the other decided by four points," said Crusaders head coach Adam DeBaggis. "We got down 21-5 early on in one, came back but couldn't close the deal. We also played in the fall league (against one another), so there's not a lot either team doesn't know about the other."
Over the years the two elite programs have met in the North sectional playoffs many times, the last being two years ago. Now that the state's postseason has been realigned, they find themselves meeting once again ... this time one game away from playing for a title at the Tsongas Center in Lowell.
The Crusaders have a potent offense, but St. Mary's is just as deadly. DeBaggis thinks it will be most likely an above average scoring night, but said the two squad's defenses is so strong that might not be the case.
After drawing a bye, both the Crusaders (18-6) and Spartans (23-3) handled their three opponents with ease, winning by a large margin.
"I've been coaching now 11 years, and over that time I've seen what they like to do scheme-wise," DeBaggis said of St. Mary's Lynn. "At this point in the season after so many practices and games, all you can do is try to reinforce good habits in practice and hope that leads to execution come game time."
The Crusaders, who won the 2016 Division 3 state championship, have grown as a team as the season has worn on, especially sophomore starters Cecilia Kay and Ella Andrews. Seniors Olivia Found, Nasha Arnold, and Maria Orfanos are the team's other starters. Kay averages 18.5 points per game and 11.5 rebounds. Found (13-plus points per game), Arnold (11 ppg.), and Orfanos (7 ppg.) are also potent scorers.
"Olivia is such a smart player," said DeBaggis. "She's battled back from a foot injury, and we're lucky to have her out there for both for her defense and offense.
"I know they'll pay a lot of attention to Cecilia, because they did the last game. St. Mary's feeds off turnovers and fast breaks. We have to limit turning the ball over."
For the Spartans, junior guard Yirsy Queliz from Ipswich (16 points per game) is a 1,000-point career scorer. Junior guard Niya Morgen from Swampscott (15 ppg.) junior guard Kellyn Preira from Peabody (14 ppg.) and seventh grader Bella Owumi (7.1 ppg.) are quick and deadly in the paint.
"The thing about playing Fenwick is everything you might think is predictable is actually unpredictable," said long time St. Mary's head coach Jeff Newhall, whose team was co-state champs in 2020 (with the season ended abruptly due to COVID-19) and captured state crowns of their own in both 2011 and 2014. "Our season began this year in Florida, and after three-and-a-half months together games like this are what the girls want to play for.
"It's exciting, and we both have the advantage of playing in a very good league," added Newhall. "It prepares you for the type of games you get at this time of year, because you've already seen just about everything going against the best in the CCL."
The Woburn Field House is large, much different from the bandbox gym at Bishop Fenwick. To get the girls used to playing on larger courts, DeBaggis schedules many out-of-conference road games against schools with gyms that are spacious.
"To be able to get this far you have to be used to playing in big gyms, because you're going to have to make the adjustment," DeBaggis said. "I hope our fans will come out in force, because I know St. Mary's will have a lot. Our game is the first half of a doubleheader (with the St. Mary's boys playing Norton in a Division 3 state semifinal right after), so they'll pack the place."
"The Lynn community has been very supportive of all our teams," said Newhall. "I'm sure the gym will be packed to see the talent both programs have.
"During the season both games with Fenwick were a tale of two halves. We were the better team in the first half, but they were in the second half. You can go up by 5, 10, or 15 points; the lead is never safe. It's a testament to both to still be alive this deep in the state tournament."