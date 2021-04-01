On Bishop Fenwick's first offensive possession of Thursday night's road tilt at Bishop Feehan, Tucker Destino punched in a touchdown run from three yards out.
After a defensive stand, the Crusaders took over again and yielded similar results, as quarterback Chrys Wilson dumped a screen pass off to Jake Connolly who took it 20 yards to the house. Connolly would add one more score early in the second quarter, this time a a one-yard rush on third and goal, and it appeared Fenwick would be off to the races with an easy triumph.
Not so much.
Instead, that was the final time the visiting Crusaders found paydirt and they hung on down the stretch against a physically imposing Feehan squad for a 21-7 win.
"The first half we played great on both sides of the ball. The defense in particular was awesome," said Fenwick head coach Dave Woods, his team now 3-0 on the season. "But in the second half we kind of took our foot off the gas a little bit, had a couple of miscues, couple missed passes, couple missed blocks, and really we just tried to eat up the clock in the fourth quarter.
"Give credit to Feehan. That was the toughest team we played so far for sure."
Following Fenwick's second unanswered score of the game, Steven Bua came up with a big interception and run back to put his team in scoring position once again. Steven Woods then snared a pick of his own in the end zone as time was running out in the opening half, preventing what could have been a momentum swinging touchdown for the hosts.
It wasn't until late in the third quarter that Feehan finally scratched, as Aidan Crump found Robert Pombriant for a 21-yard TD pass. The Crusaders continued to grind on the defensive end from there, eventually securing possession and effectively running out the clock late to earn the win.
Defensively, Woods highlighted the play of Chris Faraca, who had a fumble recovery, and admitted it was simply an impressive collective effort from the D all game. On the other side, Destino finished with 111 yards on 16 carries, breaking tackles with regularity to help extend drives.
"Tucker had a bunch of huge first down runs after getting hit at the line of scrimmage; he was just carrying guys at times," said Woods. "Huge, huge game for Tucker."
It was another impressive win for Fenwick, who will look to remain unbeaten when they head to Archbishop Williams next Friday night.
Bishop Fenwick 21, Bishop Feehan 7
at Bishop Feehan
Bishop Fenwick — 14 7 0 0 21
Bishop Feehan — 0 0 7 0 7
Fenwick - Tucker Destino 3 run (Aidan Dwyer kick)
Fenwick - Jake Connolly 20 pass from Chrys Wilson (Dwyer kick)
Fenwick - Connolly 1 run (Dwyer kick)
Feehan - Robert Pombriant 21 pass from Aidan Crump (Eli Ford kick)