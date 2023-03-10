Peabody — It's hard to beat a team three times in one season, but don't tell that to the Bishop Fenwick girls hoop squad.
The Crusaders put Friday's Division 3 state quarterfinal game with CCL rival Archbishop Williams away in the middle two periods.
Trailing by three points at the end of one quarter, Fenwick scored the first 13 points of the second frame to take a 10-point lead.
Senior captain Erica Lendall drained two 3-pointers during that stretch and Cecilia Kay hit another. The win was never in doubt after that, but the Crusaders put the icing on the cake with a six point run just before halftime to build a double-digit lead. They outscored the Bishops 19-5 in the decisive frame, and proved that was no fluke with a dominant third quarter as well.
By the final buzzer Fenwick had walked away with a 59-35 victory. Now it's on to the Final Four for the second straight year.
Last season the team was led by some outstanding seniors, but this time it's the younger players that have stepped up to get the team to this point.
"We had a lot of nerves early, and this is such a small gym to play in even though it's our home court; it's hard when you're so excited," said Fenwick head coach Adam DeBaggis. "We had a case of nerves and had to calm down because we were throwing the ball away and missing open shots. Our defense was playing well, and we had a couple of big runs in the second quarter.
"The difference was we ran our plays effectively early, but were not hitting the wide open person," he added. "As the game went on we were able to correct that. We had beaten them twice already, but that doesn't mean you'll do it again in the playoffs. I can remember some years back when the Patriots handled the Jets twice in the regular season, and then got blown out by them in the playoffs. Nothing is guaranteed."
Kay led all scorers with 23 points, and was equally effective on the defensive end with 17 rebounds. Freshman Celia Neilson was also in double digits with 15 points as well as seven rebounds and six steals.
It was the middle two quarters that sent the Crusaders into the semis, as they outscored the visitors 40-11. A 13-0 run at the beginning of the second frame was led by Erica Lendall and Kay.
Lendall drained a 3-pointer to tie it up at 13-13 and then Kay put back a rebound and nailed another trey. They were off and running when Lendall buried another long bomb to open up an eight point cushion.
"Those two 3's by Erica were huge. She's a baller, and Neilson also had a big game," said DeBaggis. "She's finally getting healthy again after spraining her ankle early and then spraining it again. A lot of memories have been made in this gym that the girls will remember for a long time."
After building the lead, the Crusaders kept their foot on the gas and used a 21-6 third quarter to put the game out of reach, sending fans in the packed gym into a frenzy.
Fenwick was unselfish all evening, passing the ball around effectively to set up plays and finding Kay down low for easy layups. Caitlin Boyle and Neilson gave her pinpoint passes repeatedly.
"That was really a big help," said Kay, who celebrated with teammates after receiving the Final Four banner. "Even though we beat them twice it's 0-0 when playoffs start. We didn't get off to a good start, but for a lot of girls on the team this is the first really big game in front of a big crowd in a noisy gym. Our defense stepped up in the second quarter and we had a couple of big runs."
The task doesn't get easier in the next round. The Crusaders will face Norwell for the second year in a row, a team that has lost only twice all season and beat Hudson, 53-39 in the Elite 8. That game will likely be played early next week.
Bishop Fenwick 59, Archbishop Williams 35
at Fenwick's Gymnasium, Peabody
Archbishop Williams: O'Keefe 0-2-2, Foley 0-0-0, Salmans 3-0-9, Devoy 0-0-0, Woodgate 1-0-2, Carter 3-2-10, Jackson 0-0-0, Curran 0-0-0, Linehan 0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0, Coletti 1-1-3, Keefe 0-2-2, Porter 2-0-5, Burrell 1-0-2 Totals: 11-7-35
Fenwick: Bloom 0-0-0, Neilson 5-5-15, Keenan 0-0-0, Bellacini 0-2-2, Perry 1-0-2, Boyle 2-1-5, Figulski 0-0-0, McPhail 2-01-6, Lendall 2-0-6, Kay 9-3-23, Mancinelli 0-0-0 Totals: 21-12-59
Halftime: 29-18, Fenwick
3-Pointers: AW Salmans (3), Carter (2), Porter; F - Lendall (2), Kay (2), McPhail
Records: AW 12-10, BF 17-7