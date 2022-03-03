MIDDLETON — Bishop Fenwick captain Lauren Diranian has a tendency to play hockey with her head up. So when freshman Penny Levine forced a turnover deep in the offensive zone in overtime in Thursday night’s Division 1 first round playoff game, Diranian saw the loose puck and pounced.
All alone in the slot, Diranian roofed the game-winning goal over the glove of Plymouth South goalie Gabbie Sidman at 7:09 of overtime to send the Crusaders to a sudden 2-1 victory.
“I’d take Lauren with the puck on her stick within 10-12 feet of the net any day of the week,” said Fenwick coach John Kasle. “She’s one of the best players in the CCL and that says a lot.”
The Crusaders (10-9-2) advance to face the winner of Friday night’s first round game between rival St. Mary’s Lynn and Wayland. It’s the second playoff win in Fenwick girls hockey history and, ironically, both triumphs came in overtime.
As the 20th seed in the 32 team Division 1 bracket, Plymouth South (10-10-1) gave Fenwick fits with a hard skating, defensive style. Sidman, their freshman goaltender, made 32 saves and frustrated Fenwick at times by flashing the leather of both her leg pads and her glove.
Fenwick was in control of the final few minutes of regulation only to see great scoring chanced by Abbey Millman and Diranian denied. The Crusaders also had the better of the play in overtime (outshooting Plymouth 5-0) and finally broke through when Levine forced the puck free for Diranian’s winning wrister.
“Plymouth was very solid fundamental team, very well coached,” said Kasle. “It got to the point where we wanted to shoot low because everything we tried up high, their goalie was robbing us.”
After a scoreless opening period, Plymouth struck first on a shot from defenseman Danica Coffey that made its way through a screen.
The lead was short lived. Fenwick captain Emma Perry found herself free in the slot on the power play and uncorked a hard shot, assisted by Diranian and Millman, to even things up.
“That was probably the best shot I’ve seen Emma take all year,” said Kasle. “Our senior leaders really gave us a big lift in this one. We leaned on them and they came through.”
Perry and fellow captain Grace Morey played well on the second line for Fenwick and captain Catherine Salvo had a great outing defensively. With the game dead even at 1-1 in the third period, both teams had power plays killed off and couldn’t pop in the go-ahead tally.
Plymouth’s best look at the end over the final five minutes of regulation saw freshman defenseman Ali Sprissler peel back and deflect the would-be shot out of trouble.
Freshman goalie Ella Tucker had an outstanding game for Fenwick, earning her first career postseason victory with 27 saves. Nine of those crucial stops came with the game on the line in the third.
Bishop Fenwick 2, Plymouth South 1
Division 1 first round at Essex Sports Center, Middleton
Plymouth South 0 1 0 0 1
Bishop Fenwick 0 1 0 1 2
Scoring summary
First period: No scoring.
Second period: P, Danica Coffey (Megan Petraca), 3:22; BF, Emma Perry (Lauren Diranian, Abbey Millman), ppg, 8:23.
Third period: No scoring.
Saves: P, Gabbie Sidman 32; BF, Ella Tucker, 27.
Records: PS, 10-10-1; BF, 10-9-2