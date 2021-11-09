PEABODY — Last season Austin Prep knocked Bishop Fenwick out of the Catholic Central League Cup playoffs. The five seniors didn't forget, and this time it was a different story.

The Crusaders took the first two sets and went on to win, 3-1 in their band-box gym that was loud all night as supporters for both teams cheered each point of this exciting Division 3 state tournament match.

The win was a total team effort led by captains Sophia Pregent, Merry Spooner, and Jessica Furtado along with fellow seniors Olivia Found and Julia Loescher. Juniors Maisie Dunn and sophomores Lacey Murphy and Ella Andrews all played a role in the victory.

"Many people thought this was going to be a rebuilding year because we lost nine seniors,' said coach Sam Kelly. "We're a mixed team with strong seniors, a few juniors, and a couple of sophomores. We finally got out of the round of 16 and into the final eight for the first time in my six years coaching. That feels great."

The Crusaders started off with a 25-17 win in the first set behind the strong serving of libero Pregent who had a team high six aces. It as tied five times in the early going before Fenwick pulled ahead.

The Cougars bested Fenwick, 3-1 back in September, but the Crusaders avenged it with a 3-1 victory in this year's CCL Cup recently.

"We have a big rivalry with Austin Prep, and we always know it's going to be a great game," said Furtado, who is from Peabody. "This was really good competition, and it feels so good to win after they knocked us out last season."

That extra motivation paid off for the home team in a 25-18 second set victory to go up, 2-0. Pregent staked her team to a 13-7 lead with five straight service points including an ace, and a short while later Furtado put together six points in a row to widen the gap to 19-9 before Austin Prep rallied to pull within three points, 20-17. Fenwick closed it out with five of the final six points behind the strong net play of Spooner and a kill by Murphy.

"That second set was the turning point," said Kelly. "I'm extremely pleased with the way the team came together to win. Hard work pays off and they've been working hard at every practice."

Fenwick had a chance to close it out in three straight, but the Cougars came from behind to win a back and forth battle, 25-23 behind strong serving by Lindsay McDonald and Charlotte Collins.

"Before that last set my message to the girls was they let Austin Prep off the hook and have to get out in front early to create separation," said Kelly. "They left no doubt right from the start. Pregent and Loescher our utility server both did a great job. Our serves were really the key to this win.

"Furtado did a great job setting up with 20 assists. Our offense runs through Jess, and the more she gets the ball in her hands the better our chances are. Outside hitter Found had eight kills, and Spooner five while Andrews had seven blocks."

The Crusaders left no doubt in the fourth set, leading all the way en route to a 25-9 victory. Pregent had a stretch of 10 straight service points to open up a 19-4 lead while Dunn and Andrews had big blocks, and Spooner contributed two kills to help close it out.

"This was a huge team win, and everybody helped out," said Spooner. "Maisie was killing it in the back row. At every practice we each have goals to meet, and we cheer for everyone to meet them. When we didn't win that third set it motivated us to work harder to finish in the next one."

Fenwick, the seventh seed, is now 14-7 overall while No. 10 Austin Prep ends the season at 15-6. The Crusaders will most likely be on the road at Dennis-Yarmouth next, with the date and time of the state quarterfinal TBA.