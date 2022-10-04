PEABODY — Bishop Fenwick came very close to pulling off a big volleyball upset Tuesday night, but in the end Catholic Central League rival Cardinal Spellman rallied to win the fifth set and ultimately take a five-set victory.
Spellman prevailed in Game 5, 15-8 to claim a 3-2 victory. Each set was close with the Crusaders winning the first, the visiting Cardinals the next two, and Fenwick pulling out a 25-23 victory in the fourth set to force the deciding fifth.
“This is the first time in my six years here that we’ve gone to a fifth set with the Cardinals,” said Fenwick head coach Sam Kelly. “We’re a very young team looking to improve for the long run.
“I think this one could have gone either way but because the fifth is so quick that you have to come out strong. We didn’t do that, and it helped them.”
The last set was tied three times before the visitors began to build up a lead.
It was a different story earlier, with Bishop Fenwick winning the opening set, 25-20, led by junior captain Lacey Murphy’s kills. It was knotted at 18-18 when the home team took charge; Sienna Mancinelli had a kill to put her team ahead for good, and Calli Symond added a couple of late kills to wrap it up.
“Now we’ve got our starting lineup set, and the leadership is starting to pull the team together,” said Kelly. “The problem this year in the first 4-5 matches was trying to find a lineup that works. It took until after the fifth match to find a setter in (junior) Helene Phelan, who is making progress every game.
“We also have freshman Caitlin Boyle starting in the middle, and she’s been a bright light for us. It’s a tough job for a freshman to step into, but Caitlin has fit right in.”
Phelan had seven aces and 23 assists while Murphy came up with 10 kills, the most she’s had in a game all season. Junior Louise Marchetti was terrific with a dozen digs.
Fenwick (now 3-8, 2-4 in CCL play) had the height advantage, and its big players up front gave Spellman problems.
The Cardinals shot out to a 10-1 lead in the second set and won it behind some big service points by Roslyn Quinn and Jackie McAlpine. The Crusaders staged a late comeback with seven unanswered points, but couldn’t compensate for the slow start. Spellman (8-2, 4-2 CCL) went ahead winning the third, but Fenwick bounced back to even it up in a 25-23 thriller with many long volleys.
The Crusaders had a 20-12 lead when the visitors came all the way back to tie at 22-22. Murphy had a kill and a block to get the final two points and force the deciding set.
The Crusaders dominated play in spurts, and Kelly called timeouts in key situations to offer instruction and settle her young players down.
