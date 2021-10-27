PEABODY — One month made a world of difference.
After defeating them in four sets in late September, the Bishop Fenwick volleyball team dropped three straight sets to visiting Bishop Feehan Wednesday in falling, 3-0, in the opener of the Catholic Central League Cup.
Heidi Bruschi, the wife of Patriots Hall of Fame linebacker Tedy Bruschi, has taken over as the Shamrocks’ head coach this season, and under her direction the team has steadily improved. The first and third sets were back and forth Wednesday, but the Shamrocks dominated the second, 25-8.
“Our passing killed us,” said Fenwick coach Sam Kelly, her team now 12-7 overall and 7-3 in league play. “Feehan has improved a lot under a very capable coach. When we beat them earlier Heidi said they weren’t prepared for our intensity. Today during warmups she told me their intensity had improved. They met and surpassed our intensity.
“As a coach I can live with the effort in the first and third sets, but that second one made my blood pressure go up,” added Kelly.
The first set was tied 10 times, the last at 17-17 before the visitors took over, scoring 10 of the last points to win. Middle hitter senior Olivia Olson, who is 5-foot-10, had four of her nine kills in the late going to wrap it up.
It was all Shamrocks in the next set. They led all the way after scoring the first five points behind the serving of Anna Martin, who put a lot of spin on the ball making it difficult to handle. Defensive specialist Maeve Parrish served for nine points in a row.
Feehan (14-6) shot out to a 5-0 lead in the third set before the Crusaders fought back to tie it up at 6-6. It was back and forth, with Fenwick taking a 19-18 lead on a Merry Spooner kill. It was tied at 20-20 before Jullia Webster scored the last five service points for the Shamrocks while Olson had another crucial kill to put it safely in the win column.
For Fenwick, Ella Andrews had three blocks, Lacey Murphy led her team with four kills, and freshman Calli Symond had three aces. Defensive specialist Sophia Pregent gave the Crusaders a spark as they tried to turn momentum around.
“Sophia is a hustler,” said Kelly. “She always gives it everything. We’ll learn from this loss, especially about passing which is critical. You can’t have just one girl touch the ball.”
Fenwick will close out the regular season against the loser of the Cardinal Spellman-Arlington Catholic, which was postponed because of Wednesday’s storm.
Contact Jean DePlacido @JeanDePlacidoSN