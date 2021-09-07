PEABODY — The last two years Danvers volleyball was undefeated, but that changed in a hurry in the first non-league match of the season when Bishop Fenwick handed the Falcons a 3-0 loss in the opener for both schools.
The Crusaders dominated right from the start, and while the first two sets were tied in the early going, the visitors never led, losing 25-19, 25-17, and 25-16 on Tuesday.
"It was a great game against a very tough Danvers team," said Fenwick coach Samantha Kelly." We're very young, and the expectations this year are to get better each game. The plan was to serve aggressively and not let Danvers go on a run."
The Crusaders executed the game plan to perfection led by senior captain Jessica Furtado, who was outstanding both serving and setting up for teammates. She was all over the court and finished with 31 assists. Fellow captains middle blocker Meredith Spooner and outside hitter Sophia Pregent also led the way. Pregent had 11 aces, and senior outside hitter Olivia Found also had 11 aces and nine kills.
"Jessica and Sophia had great games, and Meredith was big on blocks," said Kelly. "This is the first year on the varsity for Lily Arouth, and she played well at libero. It's a good way to start."
Fenwick took charge right from the beginning, jumping out to a 6-1 lead behind Furtado and Arouth's serves. The Falcons fought from behind with Maxina Lapine's strong serves to cut the deficit to 19-15 before the Crusaders put the first set away.
For the Falcons Lapine had six aces and six kills while Ava Newton had two aces and eight digs. Tristan Hanson also had eight digs.
"It's a learning curve this year," said Danvers coach George LeVasseur, who is in his ninth season at the helm of the defending NEC champs. "We're very young with only two seniors and lost four to graduation. Three of them were named All-State. These girls relied on certain players to lead them in the past, and we have to figure out who are leaders are this season.
"Bishop Fenwick served well, and they're also strong defensively," he added. "We'll see them again at our place at the end of the season, and that will be a good measuring stick to see how far we've come."
The score was tied three times in the early going of the second set before Pregent picked up nine straight points serving to open up a 14-4 cushion en route to a 25-17 victory. Olivia Found had a couple of big spikes to help Fenwick put the set out of reach.
Furtado staked her team to a 5-0 lead to set the tone for the third set. Danvers fought hard and came within two points a couple of times before Lacey Murphy and Spooner opened up the gap with strong serves.
"This was a team win," said Furtado. "We all worked so hard this summer in the gym three times a week at Repertoire Fitness. I love to serve and worked on my jump serving because that's what you need to do against strong teams like Danvers. We knew this was going to be a tough one, and wanted to get runs, stop them from going on runs, and work on our blocking. Coach Kelly kept telling up to get it in the court, and I think that was one of the reasons we won."