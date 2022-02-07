The Bishop Fenwick wrestling team, a first-year varsity program that co-ops with Northeast Regional, had two of its wrestlers win vocational state titles Sunday afternoon at Greater New Bedford High School.
Fenwick students Luke Connolly and Jacob Vargus emerged as state champions with their outstanding performances for the Crusaders, who finished seventh out of 20 teams.
Connolly, a sophomore and a native of Salem, had a pair of pins as well as an 11-1 major decision over Shawsheen's Lucien Tremblay in the 120-pound final.
Vargus, a senior, pinned all three of his opponents, topped off by his victory over Bristol-Plymouth's Christophere Morse in the finals at 152 pounds.
Other placers for Bishop Fenwick/Northeast included Dylan Galex (2nd at 170 lbs.), Shelby Galex (6th at 113 lbs.) and Ray Kochanski (6th at 138 lbs.).