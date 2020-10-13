Fenwick's Benoit chosen as finalist for PCA award 

Bishop Fenwick's Breanna Benoit, a Salem resident who competes for the Crusaders' track and field program, has been been selected by Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA) as a finalist for its Triple-Impact Competitor Scholarship program.
Benoit was selected by PCA for her positivity, dedication, and her commitment to making herself, her teammates, and the sport better.
Benoit and the other Triple-Impact Competitor finalists were part of a Zoom meeting to share experiences and connect with each other and with members of the Board of PCA. Four scholarship winners will be chosen later this fall.
Beth O’Neill Maloney, the Regional Director of PCA in New England, who reviewed Benoit’s application, read her references and had the opportunity to interview her.
“Breanna brightened my day. Hearing how she approaches sports and life with determination and positivity was inspiring,” said O'Neill Maloney. "Breanna’s story about how, as a freshman, she set her sights on becoming the MVP of the freshman/sophomore track meet is remarkable. Breanna achieved her goal through a combination of persistence, drive, and dedication.
"Not only does Breanna strive for personal excellence, her teammates report how she fuels their performance with positivity and is gracious in victory and in defeat, congratulating teammates and opponents alike,” she added. “Breanna has drawn important life lessons from sports."
PCA is a national nonprofit dedicated to helping do sports right so that young people build the character, leadership, grit, resilience, and compassion they need to thrive today.
