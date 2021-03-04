Last fall, Peabody native Cade Buckley enjoyed his best-ever season on the links for a talented Bishop Fenwick squad.
As the team's top player and captain, Buckley helped the Crusaders to one of their most successful campaigns in program history despite the challenges surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He guided the squad to a 12-2 record, averaging 30 quota points per match and earning Catholic Central League all-conference honors.
"It was definitely one of my favorite years I had (at Fenwick)," said Buckley. "We didn't have many expectations going in after losing three very good players to graduation, and I don't think many people expected us to do that well. Obviously, having a great year highlighted what I and Gavin (Belt, the team's No. 2 player) were doing, but the team effort and camaraderie was what pushed us over the edge."
Heading into the fall, Buckley had his eyes set on playing golf at the next level. If the Crusaders hadn't been able to conduct a season, that goal would quickly become that much more difficult.
However, one team that had been following him even before his standout senior campaign was St. Joseph's College in Maine. After bolstering his resume in 2020, Buckley officially committed to the school last month to continue his blossoming golf career.
"I was talking to a bunch of different schools and coaches from all divisions, but when I went up and toured St. Joe's with my father I knew right away it was the place for me," said Buckley, who plans to study business and sports management. "One of my good friends' brothers went there and loved it. It's just a family-oriented environment there.
"Coach Jason Riley was recruiting me before this year; he was one of the first coaches that reached out to me. So for him to be in touch even before what I considered a breakout year for me also played a factor."
Among his many accomplishments this past fall, Buckley fired a 1-under par 33 at Newton Commonwealth, carded a 3-over 72 at the Catholic Central League tournament, and was named Team MVP.
He currently boasts a 3.5 handicap and plans to participate in a number of Mass Golf tournaments over the summer.
Standing at 5-foot-8 with a slight build, Buckley has never been a physically imposing or long-drive type player. But he can still smack the ball off the tee with consistent accuracy, strikes his irons well and is aided by a strong short game.
Golf in any capacity is part of his daily routine, and he says that despite the winter weather he's been able to get out to the driving range a handful of times. Buckley is thrilled for what the summer might bring as he aims to improve his game even more before hitting the collegiate ranks.
"I'm definitely excited to go out and work on my game," he said. "Going into those kind of tournaments (with Mass Golf), there's obviously a lot of good players so that will only help me more."
When he does head north to meet up with his new team and embark on the next journey, Buckley will do so with heightened comfortability. He's already had the opportunity to speak with the coaches and some of his new teammates over Zoom, and the experiences thus far have only further confirmed that he had made the right choice.
"Obviously with the virus there's still not a lot of in-person stuff. But I had some Zoom calls and got to know a couple of the kids really well," said Buckley. "I'm really excited to go up there and meet them in person but the conversations I've had with them and the coaches over Zoom and everything like that ... just seems like a great group of kids and I can't wait to get up there and work with them."
IN HIS BAG
A look inside Cade Buckley's golf bag
Driver: Callaway Rogue
Woods: TaylorMade 3 wood
Utility club: Titleist 2-iron
Irons: Titleist Ap1
Wedges: Titleist Vokey (52, 56 and 60 degree)
Putter: TaylorMade spider
||||