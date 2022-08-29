Many athletes would be overwhelmed and perhaps even intimidated at the prospect of playing two collegiate sports. Balancing practice, in and offseason training and competitive game action with an increased academic workload is certainly not something that comes easy.
Bishop Fenwick graduate Emma Burke, however, welcomes the challenge. In fact, she wouldn’t have it any other way.
Burke, who shined on the soccer pitch, basketball court and softball field for the Crusaders, will continue to play the latter two sports at Division 3 Curry College beginning this fall.
“It’s definitely always been a goal of mine to play sports in college. I’m ready for the challenge,” said Burke. “I think I do better with structure and things to do, and playing sports is just what I love. Without it I think I’d be lost.”
Choosing the right school was easier than Burke would’ve expected. Sure, there were other programs that offered similar opportunities, but something about the Curry campus and tightknit community spoke to her from the jump.
“I really wanted a school that had a good campus but wasn’t too big and had that family feel,” she said. “I toured the campus and after I did they had a prospective (student) day and that was when I knew ‘this is where I want to go’. They showed us everything and I got to meet other athletes, and both coach (Alexandra) Campione (softball) and coach (Jon) Reedy (basketball) have been great through the entire process.”
In preparation for her new athletic and academic venture, Burke spent time sharpening her skills for both hoops and softball this summer. She’ll dive right into the former with captain’s practices in the coming days.
After enjoying a tremendous four-year career on the hardwood under head coach Adam DeBaggis, Burke hopes her quality experience in high level competition will go a long way at the next level. Fenwick made a trip to the Division 3 state Final 4 this past winter after an appearance in the North sectional semis back in 2019 and 2020.
The feisty guard will also have a high school teammate to enjoy the ride with, as talented Crusaders’ graduate Maria Orfanos will also suit up for Curry this winter.
“Coach DeBaggis taught me so much and did so much for me over the years. I definitely think my experiences from high school are really going to help me,” said Burke, who will also be reuniting with close friend Kylie McCarthy of Beverly, whom she grew up playing basketball with before heading off to Fenwick.
“I played in summer league with Curry out in Mansfield and got to meet the team and get a feel for college basketball,” she added. “Everyone’s a little bigger, a little stronger, but I feel like playing in the CCL and for Fenwick basketball really prepared me well.”
The softball season is a bit further away, but the grind won’t stop for that, either. After continuing to play for the New England Storm softball squad during the offseason, Burke says they’ll hold some practices this fall at Curry and have a “Play Day” in October before switching gears for the hoops campaign.
When she’s not practicing or competing in either of her two sports, the former Crusaders’ captain will still very much have athletics on her mind. Burke plans to study sports management and has already thought about her post-playing career.
“I definitely would like to be an athletic director and a coach in the future,” she said. “I could see myself coaching basketball, softball and possibly soccer.”
With tremendous support along the way, Burke thanks numerous people for helping her live out this dream.
“I just want to thank my soccer, basketball and softball coaches for all they did. Definitely my parents, too, and the rest of my family for helping me get to this point. I wouldn’t be here without them.”
