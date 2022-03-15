WOBURN — Since arriving at Bishop Fenwick two years back as a transfer from Matignon, Crusaders senior captain Olivia Found has given everything she has to her new squad.
The talented floor general and intelligent, feisty defender averaged better than 14 points this season despite battling through a significant foot injury. She saved some of her best basketball for the playoffs, going for 15 points, four rebounds, five assists and five steals in a decisive quarterfinal win over Norwell and pumping in 22 points, four assists and four steals in a previous win over Hudson.
While Fenwick ultimately came up one point short (63-62) in Tuesday's Division 3 Final Four bout against rival St. Mary's, Found left it all on the floor, nearly willing her team to a comeback victory in the final minutes. She splashed home two deep 3-pointers down the stretch — the second of which came from just inside the half court logo — and had a game-tying attempt from downtown go halfway in before spilling out.
Found finished that contest with a team-high 19 points to go with seven assists and three steals. Likely due to the injury, she didn't quite have the same lift on her jumper that she had prior to getting hurt. But the 5-foot-6 guard still found ways to score and get her teammates involved with regularity.
"I mean, she literally could've just said, 'I'm playing college basketball I'll just stop,'" Fenwick head coach Adam DeBaggis said of Found, who will continue her hoops career at Assumption next season.
"But she gutted it out. I just wish I had her for four years. I had her for really one-and-a-half years with the COVID year last year, and I didn't even get to coach her without a mask until three weeks ago. She weighs about 100 pounds and she's one of the toughest kids out there. I'm just so happy I got the chance to coach her."
Unsurprisingly, Found was all over the court on Tuesday evening in Woburn.
She never came off the floor and led the charge on both ends, taking matters into her own hands in the fourth quarter as Fenwick nearly erased a late 10-point deficit to send things into overtime. Whether she was draining the long ball, getting into the paint for an uncontested layup, or dishing to one of her many talented teammates, Found was in total control of her game.
"I hate saying like, 'she's the best player I've ever had' or something like that, but she is the most instinctual basketball player I've ever had," added DeBaggis. "She does stuff on her own; some players have to run the script, but she can kind of do whatever she wants whenever she wants."
Found wasn't able to bring home a championship for Fenwick, but without her, the Crusaders likely wouldn't have even made it as far as they did. She finishes her career as one of just five girls in program history to surpass 1,000 career points and has left a legacy to be proud of as she moves on to the college ranks.