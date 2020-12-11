Elani Gikas is not one to sit back and observe. No matter if it's in school, on the soccer field or any other aspect of her life, the 17-year-old Bishop Fenwick senior wants to be involved.
Take, for example, her role in student government. Since she came into high school, Gikas has served as class vice president as both a freshman and sophomore, ascended to class president as a junior, and is now President of Fenwick's Student Council. Working with others from different backgrounds and interests while striving for the same goal ... it's something she cherishes.
So naturally, Gikas was very involved when it came to picking a college. Wanting a strong academic school where she could also continue her stellar soccer career, she was almost certain she wanted to play in the Northeast-10 and narrowed her list down to three such schools: Stonehill, Southern Connecticut and St. Michael's College, as well as Babson.
In the end, it was the involvement she felt and took part in at St. Michael's that convinced her attending school in Colchester, Vt. and playing for the Purple Knights was how she wanted to spend her next four years.
"I have a friend, (former Bishop Fenwick basketball star) Jaxson Nadeau who goes to St. Mike's now, and I went up to visit her and she walked me around the campus," said Gikas, who lives in Peabody. "It was like an exclusive tour, and I fell like love with it. I could see it as my home.
"Everything that (soccer) coach (Wendy) Elles said stuck with me, too. She was so nice," Gikas, an Eastern Mass. all-star, added. "She helped me a lot in making my decision. I sent her my highlight tape and she likes that I'm a defender with an attacking mindset and, even though we couldn't do them this past season, likes my throw-ins, too. Everything she said wanted me to go there even more."
Bishop Fenwick head girls soccer coach Steve Flaherty, for whom Gikas was a four-year starter, said "they're lucky to have her" and that the Purple Knights are getting a dedicated, talented student-athlete in the 5-foot-6 speedster.
"You just can't find anyone as committed to soccer as Elani is," said Flaherty, whose team had a terrific 12-2-2 campaign in the COVID-19 shortened fall campaign, reaching the Catholic Central League Cup final before falling in penalty kicks to the reigning D1 state champions, unbeaten Bishop Feehan.
"Not only is she a great kid and a genuinely good person, but she's extremely coachable," added Flaherty of his two-time CCL all-star. "Elani's the type of player you can't take off the field. She'll do very well there."
After serving as an outside back for her first three years, Flaherty moved Gikas up to defensive midfield this past season to give her a different view of the field and see what she might be able to contribute offensively. She rewarded her coach's faith by posting career highs in goals (5), assists (7) and points (12).
Her fifth and final goal was her favorite, said Gikas, coming in the CCL title game against Feehan, a squad that hasn't lost a game in two years and had only given up one goal the entire season.
"I wanted to go out happy and end my career knowing I did my best ... but I certainly wasn't expecting to score against them," she admitted. "I got the ball at the 30 and put it in the left corner and let me tell you, it's the best feeling I've ever had. To score against the best team in the state in my last game ever ... I mean, wow."
"She was egging me on all the time, 'I can go up, I can go up'. So I told her, 'If you can find the net, we'll talk about it'," chuckled Flaherty. "Well, Elani certainly did find the net this year."
Gikas said that her NEFC club team coach, Joel Bancroft (who is also the head coach at St. Anselm College) feels St. Mike's is a good fit for her and that she could get a lot of playing time next fall as a freshman.
The daughter of Nikki and Van and younger sister of former St. John's Prep (and current WPI) wrestler Achilles Gikas, Gikas said she plans on studying business and perhaps minoring in Spanish or communications at St. Michael's.
"I love everything to do with competition," she said. "I'm the most competitive person I know, and knowing the NE-10 conference is so competitive with so many close games is very exciting to me. And I know that St. Michael's is the best fit for me."
