Fenwick's Morey, Foley named CCL MVP's in field hockey, boys soccer 

A highly successful fall sports season for Bishop Fenwick's six varsity teams resulted in a pair of standout student-athletes being chosen as Catholic Central League Most Valuable Players in their respective sports, along with a total of 30 Crusaders picked as league all-stars.
Grace Morey, a junior forward who led Fenwick in goals (15), assists (8) and total points (38), was named CCL MVP for field hockey. She was joined on the league's all-star team by senior teammates Kristina Rusha on defense, goaltender and team captain Cat Elias, and midfielder and team captain Paige Littlehale, as well as junior midfielder Kailey Silva. Fenwick won both the inaugural CCL championship and playoff crown this season.
Goalkeeper Liam Foley, a senior captain who guided the Crusaders into the CCL boys soccer title game, was also chosen as league MVP. Bishop Fenwick, which finished its season an excellent 10-2-4, also had senior captain Aidan Dwyer and juniors Jack Andrews (a team-leading 12 goals) and midfielders Ryan Noci and Keiron Murray selected as league all-stars.
Five players from Bishop Fenwick's 12-2-2- girls soccer team that reached the league's title match were chosen as CCL all-stars as well. Senior captain and midfielder Elani Gikas was joined by juniors Bella DelVecchio at forward (a fellow team captain), goalkeeper Claudia Keith and attacker Ella Morgan, as well as sophomore forward Alison Mitchell.
The Crusaders' volleyball team also had five CCL all-stars, led by senior captains Brynn Bertucci, Annie Murphy and Natalia Scolaro. Also chosen were juniors Sophia Pregent and Jessica Furtado.
Fenwick's golf team had four seniors and a junior earn CCL all-star honors. Gavin Belt, Cade Buckley, Brandon Bloom and John Bennett were the 12th graders so honored, as was 11th grader Steven Woods.
Finally, three boys and two girls from the Crusaders' cross country teams earned CCL accolades. Juniors Wyatt Burr and Matthew Cinelli joined senior captain Matthew Gerdenich as boys' all-stars, as did junior Catherine Carter and sophomore Shannon Bresnahan on the girls side.
