Growing up on what he calls "a small town in the middle of nowhere" in upstate New York, Kevin Fessette learned what work ethic was all about at an early age.
Alfred Fessette had a dairy farm in Plattsburgh, N.Y. near the Canadian border for 50 years. He passed along the traits of hard work, dedication and doing a job the right way to his own son, Greg, who in turn passed them along to his own sports-loving child, Kevin.
"If you weren't up at 4 a.m. doing chores on the farm to get ready for the day, you weren't playing hockey or football later on," said Kevin Fessette, now 38 years old and married with three children. "My dad really pushed that upon me; you get up early and get the little things done before most people even think of doing it. That's what leads to success."
It's a philosophy that Fessette will carry with him into the hockey rinks of the North Shore and beyond this winter as he takes the reins as the head coach for the Danvers High boys varsity.
Fessette will become just the fifth hockey coach for the Falcons since the mid-1970s, following in the footsteps of such legendary bench bosses as John Gillis, Kevin Flynn (who captured Division 2 state championships in 1994 and 2001), Kevin Brown and, most recently, Steve Baldassare, who stepped down from the position he had held since 2015 earlier this summer.
"There's a fantastic tradition of success that was established long before I got here; I want to keep that culture going forward that all these great coaches set," said Fessette, who is also in his first season as a co-head coach of the DHS football team with Ryan Nolan, having spent the previous six seasons coaching football at Ipswich High (and going unbeaten in the Fall 2 campaign this past spring while going unbeaten at 6-0). He also worked as the junior varsity boys hockey coach at Beverly High the last two winters.
"From someone coming in from the outside, I'm amazed at the success that Danvers hockey has had going back to the 1970s and how they've kept it going," added Fessette, an undersized but technically sound defenseman in his own playing days. "My goal as head coach is to get the players to work hard, be good people and be dedicated. We're not trying to reinvent the wheel here; we just want to keep the legacy going."
Andy St. Pierre, the athletic director at Danvers High, said that Fessette came "highly recommended" and that his coaching background, philosophy and how he handles himself in dealing with student-athletes were all pluses.
"Kevin's a great X's and O's guy, and at the same time he also understands young people who play high school sports," said St. Pierre. "He's intense, but I think that's a good thing. He passionate about teaching and coaching, and he values hard work and being a good person and passing those traits along to his players. We're very happy to have him."
Danvers graduated eight players, including both goaltenders in the program, from its truncated 2020-21 season, in which it went 6-7 under acting head coach Andrew O'Neill (the first 10 games) and Baldassare (the final three, all victories). Upperclassmen scheduled to return this winter include senior forwards Jimmy Thibodeau and Jake Ryan, senior defenseman Connor Horn, juniors Trevor McNeill and Aidan Lanphere up front and Bobby Joyce on D, and sophomores Caleb White and Brady Plaza (both of whom saw significant ice time as freshmen) at forward and on defense, respectively.
Fessette, who also credits much of his work ethic to his mother Eileen, likes to use an all-in approach where teamwork gets the desired results. "We need to play as five in the defensive zone and neutral zone and score by committee," he said. "When you work hard and play team defense first, the offense tends to work itself out."
Having learned his coaching methods from mentors such as Vin Mirasolo at Melrose, Greg Fonzi in Beverly and Melrose assistant Glen Seabury, Fessette — who still rises at 4:30 a.m. each day — wants to see his players do the things that allowed him to continue his career at Bridgton (Maine) Academy before ultimately going on to play college football: blocking shots, taking hits, backchecking and grinding it out on every shift. In other words, the little things that all players have control over.
"I wasn't one of those guys who went to a thousand (hockey) camps or anything like that," he said. "I worked on my game with what I had. If that was playing in the cow pastures when they froze over, that's what I did. Roller hockey? Yep, I did a lot of that. Get up early before work to put an extra 100 shots on yet? That was me.
"We'll have young guys and a few veterans this year, but most importantly we want to do things the right way as a team," he continued. "We want the players asking themselves, 'Did I work as hard as I can? Did I sell out? Did I work to make myself better every time out there?' And we want other teams knowing that when they play Danvers, they'll be playing a team that's controlled and disciplined, works hard and gets goals by committee."
||||