Fessette steps down as Ipswich football coach after unbeaten season 

Kevin Fessette, who led the Ipswich High football team to an unbeaten 6-0 season and a Cape Ann League Baker championship this Fall 2 campaign, has decided to step down after six seasons.
The 37-year-old New York state native, who went a combined 37-24 in his six seasons with the Tigers and won or shared three league titles, said the decision was twofold.
"I teach in Melrose, coach in Ipswich and live in Beverly. That commute, and not seeing my family as much as I'd like, got to be a lot," said Fessette, who along with his wife Amy have three children ages 5, 3 and 7 months.
"I also didn't want to make this decision in June or July and leave the school scrambling to find a replacement," he added. "Next year has already started in terms of lining up scrimmages and summer camps and 7-on-7's with the short break between seasons. Yes, this is my choice to move on, but this program has meant so much to me and I didn't want to hurt it. This way, there's time for someone else to put their own stamp on things and keep it going."
Fessette made it clear that he wants to continuing coaching if possible ("I just love it," he said), but noted if he were to do so, it would have to be the right situation for he and his family.
"I'm taking a step back for now, but if the right situation came along where he could put down roots for a long time, I'd certainly be interested," he said.
Ipswich had won just 42 football games combined in the 21st century (2000-2015) prior to Fessette's arrival. He was able to turn things around, producing winning seasons in all but one of his half-dozen on the Tiger sidelines.
This spring, led by players such as CAL Baker All-League selections Jack Wile, Justin Bruhm, Nikhil Walker and Cole Terry as well as junior David Lonergan, Ipswich completed its first undefeated since 1970. The Tigers clinched the title outright by rallying in the fourth quarter to score 13 unanswered points and defeat arch rival Hamilton-Wenham, 25-21, last Friday night in their season finale.
For his team's exploits, Fessette was named CAL Baker Coach of the Year.
Fessette said he met with his players and assistant coaches Monday to give them the news of his departure.
"It wasn't easy," he admitted. "These were great kids, as we've had in all my six years here. Our assistant coaches are great people, too; we won Coach of the Year honors (head and assistant) in three of the last six years. A lot of people involved in this program are just so outstanding."
Hoping that some of those assistants stay involved with the IHS football program, whether they apply for the head job or remain as assistants, is something Fessette said he'd like to see happen.
"Ipswich is a football town, a special town," he said. "That was established long, long before I got here from people like Coach (Jack) Welch and others, as well as the administration. It's so much bigger than me; I'm just thankful that I inherited it and that so many people did so much to help make this program what it is. I'm thankful to have been part of that culture. It was really fun."