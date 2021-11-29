Beverly’s Nicole Woods, a member of the United States National Field Hockey Team from 2017-21, will be holding a free clinic for players who have never played the game before in Danvers.
The 25-year-old Woods, who starred at both Beverly High and the University of Louisville, will be holding these clinics at 199 Newbury Street on Route 1 in Danvers on Wednesday, December 29.
“Since I started playing field hockey, I’ve always looked for more ways to get involved and play,” Woods said in a release. “As I climbed the ranks of the USA Field Hockey pipeline, I’ve noticed that our New England Region has way fewer numbers than other regions such as Pennsylvania, Maryland, and New Jersey. I can’t help but think how many talented players from New England have potential to grow in this sport, but might never pick up a field hockey stick.”
The free clinic will be held Dec. 29 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
“The players will get to borrow equipment and receive a welcome packet with information on how to select equipment, where to get it and where they can play field hockey if they decide they like it,” Woods told The Salem News.
The coaches will not only include Woods — the North Shore’s best-ever player — but also current National Team member Ally Hammel and Danvers native Taylor Farrin, a goaltender and recent graduate of Endicott College.
There will also be information available on Longstreth Sports, the largest field hockey distributor in the USA, as well as step-by-step instructions on how to become a USA Field Hockey member.
The free clinic will be followed by a Shoot ‘N’ Save clinic for high schoolers from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
“The younger girls can then watch the older girls play and shoot a little bit,” said Woods.
Stick donations will be accepted, said Woods, from any local player who might have an extra stick available. She’ll also be accepting donations from local businesses that would like to help raise money for turf rentals, equipment, and possibly a fund to raffle off the registration fee to a summer field hockey camp that’s run by a local club team/program.
To sign up for this event, please visit https://www.woodsfieldhockey.com/free-clinic-donation-area.