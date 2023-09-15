SALEM — Shane Field watched this week's Salem News sports podcast and heard several names mentioned from his Salem High football team.
His was not one of them.
Assistant coach John Robinson made sure he didn't forget it, either, reminding him at practice. "The guys were calling me 'No Name' to motivate me," said Field. "So I came out tonight and wanted to make a statement."
Field more than did that, scoring both of the Witches' touchdowns in the second half as they rallied for a 15-7 triumph over Danvers at a festive Bertram Field.
Having transferred back to Salem High prior to his junior season after two years at Essex Tech, the 17-year-old Field hit paydirt on a 69-yard run in the third quarter, tying the game at 7-7. He then capped off a 13-play, 73-yard drive with 3:32 left on the clock by going off right tackle from a yard out.
That game-winning touchdown was set up by Field himself, who split a pair of Danvers defenders during an 18-yard run down to the 1 by leaping over their attempted tackles.
"I knew No. 5 (Danvers safety) was going to try to take out my legs to bring me down, so I just jumped up and went through him and their other guy," said the 5-foot-10, 195-pounder.
The victory was Salem's first over Danvers in 15 years. Although the two schools no longer play each year, Danvers had won five straight in the rivalry and 10-of-13 in the 21st century before Friday night.
"Some of our kids weren't even born the last time we beat them," said Salem head coach Matt Bouchard, his team now 2-0. "It's a huge, huge win for our program."
Bouchard recalled four years ago when he was helping out Salem's eighth graders, of which Field one. They made poker chips with a Witch on them and the words 'All In'. They'd talk before each game about what they wanted to do, then throw the poker chip in the middle of room and say all in.
"So when Shane came back to us last year, the first thing he did when he came to see me was give me his poker chip," said Bouchard. "He kept it all this time. That's the kind of kid he is."
Danvers (0-2) took a 7-0 lead into halftime after getting the only score of the opening 24 minutes. Using bubble screens effectively all night, senior quarterback Travis Voisine (who threw for 242 yards) hit Luke Metivier in the left flat and watched as he sped down the sideline for a 66-yard score. Connor Akerman's point after kick went through easily.
The Falcons had another golden scoring opportunity literally slip away from them with a minute left in the first quarter, when on 3rd-and-inches Voisine went into the pile and appeared to cross the goal line. But no whistle was blown, and eventually a Salem player stripped the ball loose and Corey Grimes recovered for the Witches.
"That's a good team over there," Danvers head coach Ryan Nolan said of Salem. "They made the right adjustments and pulled it out in the end. Wish things were different, but hey, they're a great opponent and Coach Bouchard does a great job.
"We need to be more stout defensively in the second half; that's when we got run down tonight," added Nolan. "We've got a lot of guys going both ways and playing physical positions, but that's high school football and you have to be able to do that. Plus, we need to be able to establish our run game; (30 yards total) isn't nearly enough."
Voisine spread the ball around to his receivers, finding Owen Gasinowski four times for 68 yards, Luke Metivier for the 66-yard score, Mike Albano three times for 37 yards, and Mike Kasprzyk for another 36 yards on three grabs. Greysun Jackson added an interception for the Blue-and-White.
Devante Ozuna, part of the 1-2 punch in Salem's backfield with Field, ran for 83 yards on 13 carries, constantly requiring multiple Danvers tacklers to bring him down. He also hauled in a game-high seven passes from Grimes, good for another 60 yards.
Bouchard was pleased to see his team adjust its focus at halftime, knowing it had to not only find its offensive rhythm but also pick things up defensively.
"In the second half when the pressure started to rise, they started to relax. And to me, that's a testament to their character and the type of team they are," he said.
"A lot of these guys took their lumps as freshmen and sophomores, but now some of them have 25-30 games of varsity experience," he added. "They're willing to do the things that many people don't want to do because they're hard, and they've invested in themselves to get better."
Salem 15, Danvers 7
at Bertram Field, Salem
Danvers (0-2);0;7;0;0;7
Salem (2-0);0;0;7;8;15
Scoring summary
D- Luke Metivier 66 pass from Travis Voisine (Connor Akerman kick)
S- Shane Field 69 run (Corey Grimes kick)
S- Field 1 run (Logan Abboud pass from Grimes)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: Danvers — Travis Voisine 9-27, Owen Gasinowski 9-3, Owen Shanbar 3-0; Salem — Shane Field 7-91, Devante Ozuna 13-83, Quinn Rocco Ryan 1-(-1), Corey Grimes 8-(-11).
PASSING: Danvers — Voisine 15-33-242-1-0; Salem — Grimes 9-15-72-0-1.
RECEIVING: Danvers — Gasinowski 4-68, Luke Metivier 1-66, Michael Albano 3-37, Mike Kasprzyk 3-36, Logan Metivier 3-18, Greysun Jackson 1-17; Salem — Ozuna 7-60, Rocco Ryan 1-10, Field 1-2.