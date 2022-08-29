IPSWICH — When Pete Frates was diagnosed with ALS in 2012 at the young age of 27, raising money to help fund research and aid families also dealing with the disease instantly became his life mission. the Beverly native chose not to grumble or make people feel sorry for him; instead, he used his diagnosis as a way to spread awareness.
After a courageous, seven-plus year battle with the disease, Frates passed away in December 2019. Now, it's up to his family, friends — including those from St. John's Prep and Boston College, his alma maters — and supporters to not only carry out his legacy, but to continue his mission of combating the terminal disease.
To say those individuals have delivered would be a massive understatement.
On Monday afternoon at Turner Hill Golf Club, the Frates family held one of their many fundraising events for their foundation against ALS — and as always, the support was overwhelming. Dubbed the Pete Frates 3 Golf Classic at its inception five years back, Monday's sold out charity tournament raised well over $30,000 while bringing people together to celebrate the life of a true legend.
"My son Pete would have loved this. I couldn't ask for anything more except for my son to be with us," said Pete's father, John. "(Pete) gave us instructions that our mission is to change the course of this disease and my God, did he. He's still inspiring all of us.
"We'd get rid of all of this just to have family time like we used to, but Pete was larger than life — and we knew that."
A total of 144 golfers hit the links for Monday's outing, and next year they plan to expand even more. ASICS served as the title sponsor this year for the third time, with generous secondary sponsors such as the Connolly Brothers Inc. and Boston Sand and Gravel also chipping in in a big way.
"This was our fifth annual sellout; it's definitely becoming a staple here on the North Shore," added Pete's younger brother, Andrew. "I unfortunately had to turn away about seven to 10 foursomes, so next year we're looking to expand into two flights.
"The crazy thing is that this is basically just word of mouth; we don't really do much pre-event marketing or publicity," Andrew Frates continued. "But the community from the North Shore, St. John's Prep, Beverly and Boston College is just very, very strong and year after year it shows."
Like years past, Monday's event included an 18-hole, scramble format competition, complete with closest to the pin and long drive contests. Three teams shared top honors with a 10-under par 62, including John Frates and his playing partners Bobby Murphy, Tom Lamb and Tom Lunenburg. A tiebreaker was then used to decide an outright victor, with Joe Nardi, T.J. Vose, Leo Latraverse and one of Pete's best friends, Tommy Haugh ultimately taking home the title.
Perhaps the most special part of the day occurred after golf wrapped up as participants gathered outside of the Turner Hill Mansion for dinner, discussion and a series of silent and live auctions. The live auction alone raised a total of $10,333, with winning bidders earning rounds of golf at The Country Club in Brookline, Sleepy Hollow Country Club in New York, Bonita Bay Club in Florida, and Salem Country Club with Boston Bruins legend Ray Bourque, who has become a close friend of the Frates family.
Because it was going to such a great cause, nobody was afraid to elevate their bids, making for an exciting and emotional conclusion to the evening.
"I think whatever we can do as a community at St. John's to support Pete, support his legacy and support the Frates family ... I'll take advantage of that opportunity any day," said St. John's Prep headmaster Ed Hardiman, who shared some of his experiences with Pete at the event's reception.
"Just to remind people of who Pete is, who Pete was and what his impact was and that we should follow that impact, it's special. It's just incredible to really see how people have linked on to Pete's legacy and want to carry that on and support the good work the Frates are doing right now in Pete's name."
While Monday's efforts were certainly a home run, it was just a small piece of what the Frates family have done to raise money and awareness over the years. In 2021 the Peter Frates Family Foundation distributed $184,000 to families and individuals battling the disease across the country. That included 30 grants, with an average of $6,100 per grant.
So far in 2022, they've already surpassed that mark and were at $150,000 prior to Monday's event, including 29 grants for an average of $5,400 per grant. The dedication and grind won't stop, because as Pete would've put it, "It's never enough."
"The great thing is when I look at my granddaughter (Lucy) here at seven years old, she's going to be able to talk about the legacy of Pete Frates, too," said John Frates. "This is going to continue for a long, long time."