Fighting The System: Collens petitions NCAA to return tennis title to UMass

Brittany Collens didn’t think much of it when her fitness coach sent her an article about UMASS athletics.
The Manchester Essex High School graduate, former UMass tennis standout and current professional tennis player read the headline reading that her alma mater was going to be sanctioned by the NCAA.
Still not thinking much of it, she started to give the article a read, and that’s when the details started to sound all too familiar.
“I started reading it not even knowing it was about the tennis team,” Collens said. “Then I saw women’s tennis was mentioned, and as I started to read more I started to realize the article was talking about me. I’m thinking what did I do?”
What Collens did was out of control and a clerical error by the school. At the start of the 2015-16 school year, Collens moved into an off campus apartment with a teammate. Unbeknown to her, she was given a stipend for a dorm room phone that school year, which she did not need having moved off campus. The total cost of the dorm phone was a combined $252 for Collens and her roommate.
NCAA student athletes are given stipends for various reasons, and Collens never realized her stipend was overpaid.
“(The stipends) were just automatically deposited into my account, I had no idea it even happened,” she said.
That stipend was an NCAA violation as she did not need the phone, and despite the fact that the violation was self reported by UMass to the NCAA after a self-run audit, the NCAA still came down harshly on the program.
UMass has been forced by the NCAA to vacate all of its wins from the 2014-16 to the 2016-17 seasons over the $252 overpayment. That includes the team’s Atlantic 10 Conference championship in 2017.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Collens said. “It just seemed like such an unfair ruling. The school self reported and came to an agreement with the NCAA to impose a $5,000 fine and two years probation for the school. Then the rules committee came in and delivered this punishment on top of that.”
UMass basketball was also punished in the probe, and Collens believes the NCAA lumped their infraction in with the basketball teams leading to the harsh punishment.
“There was $9,100 of impermissible benefits, but only $252 to the women’s tennis team,” Collens said. “It made no difference on our season. We certainly don’t think we’re above the rules, we just think the punishment is too much.”
Collens and her teammates, however, are not taking the sanctions lying down.
Collens, who was a 2013 graduate of Manchester Essex and the tennis team’s No. 1 singles player on its 2013 unbeaten state championship team, has started an online petition to bring to the NCAA in hopes that the Atlantic 10 championship will be restored to the program.
The program has the UMASS Athletic Director Ryan Bamford on its side as he is appealing the decision by the NCAA. Atlantic 10 Conference commissioner Bernadette McGlade also called the NCAA decision “unfortunate”.
“We want our conference championship back that we won fairly,” Collens said. “UMASS did it all of the self reporting by the book and there was no advantage gained by our team. I think it’s a no brainer that the NCAA got this one wrong.”
Collens is hoping to get enough signatures to get the attention of the NCAA. Her petition can be found on change.org.